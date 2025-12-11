Foreign Ministry to strengthen consular services amid rising safety risks to nationals abroad

The government plans to reorganize the Foreign Ministry to strengthen its consular and overseas safety protection services amid rising risks to nationals abroad, officials said Thursday.The interior ministry plans to preannounce a revised decree reflecting the reorganization plan from Friday to next Tuesday before having it approved at a Cabinet meeting by the end of the month, government officials said.The plan focuses on strengthening the foreign ministry's Consular Affairs and Safety Bureau amid the growing need for stronger protection for Koreans abroad, stemming from criminal scam rings in Cambodia targeting nationals, as well as natural disasters, conflicts and other safety issues.Under the reorganization plan, a new director-general-level post in charge of overseas protection planning will be established, while a new division for overseas safety crisis response will be added to the bureau to enhance overseas protection services and improve response to incidents affecting nationals abroad.The ministry's 24-hour call center for consular assistance will also be expanded, while the bureau's personnel will be increased by 21, including police officers in charge of the situation room for overseas safety.As part of the plan, the government will also dispatch 10 additional police officers, consuls and other officials to overseas missions across Europe, the Americas and Asia.Yonhap