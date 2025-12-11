 Korea to open rare metals cooperation center in Mongolia this week
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:52
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong [YONHAP]

Korea will officially launch a rare metals cooperation center in Mongolia this week to help the East Asian nation strengthen the industrial value of its rare-earth metals reserves, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Thursday.
 
The center, located inside the University of Science and Technology in Mongolia's capital of Ulaanbaatar, will commence operations on Friday, according to the ministry.
 

The center was established as part of Seoul's official development assistance project for Mongolia.
 
It will study rare-earth metals in the country, such as tungsten, molybdenum and lithium, and provide technical training in processing and refining, to help Mongolia add value to its rare-metal resources, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry said the center will help the two countries lay the foundation for bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, which is expected to contribute to Korea's long-term supply chain stabilization.
 
Korea plans to build additional cooperation centers for rare metals with Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Mongolia minerals cooperation Ulaanbaatar



