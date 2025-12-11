 Korea urges peaceful resolution to Thailand-Cambodia conflict
Korea urges peaceful resolution to Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 19:30
Flame rises from a house which, Thai local security forces say, was damaged by a Cambodian artillery strike in Surin province, Thailand on Dec. 11. [AP/YONHAP]

Flame rises from a house which, Thai local security forces say, was damaged by a Cambodian artillery strike in Surin province, Thailand on Dec. 11. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Foreign Ministry on Thursday called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia through dialogue amid escalating tensions along their border.
 
"Our government urges Cambodia and Thailand to peacefully resolve the crisis through swift dialogue," the ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing international law and a joint declaration between the two nations.
 

The ministry also expressed deep concerns over armed clashes and heightening tensions, offering consolation and condolences to the victims and their families.
 
A total of 22 people were killed in Thailand and Cambodia in the wake of renewed border fighting between the two countries that began earlier this month.
 

