Korean, Japanese leaders arranging summit in Japan's historic capital Nara: Report
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 14:39
President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are coordinating plans to hold a summit in Nara, Japan, on Jan. 13 to 14, according to a report by the Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, citing multiple diplomatic sources.
The two governments are reportedly considering a schedule that would include a summit and dinner in Nara, the capital of Nara Prefecture, which is both Takaichi’s hometown and electoral district. Once the capital of ancient Japan, Nara remains a symbolically important historic city, alongside Kyoto.
One potential venue being discussed for the summit is the Todai-ji temple, a historic Buddhist site famous for housing the Great Buddha. Built during Japan’s Nara period (710-794), Todai-ji is known for its deep connections to Baekje-era (18 B.C. to A.D. 660) immigrants from the Korean Peninsula, who were instrumental in bringing cultural and technological advancements to Japan.
The leaders may also visit a site near Yamato-Saidaiji Station, where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign rally in 2022, and lay flowers in tribute. Prime Minister Takaichi, a staunch conservative, is known for carrying on Abe’s political legacy.
During a press conference following his first summit with Takaichi on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30, President Lee said he proposed holding the next meeting in Nara, in the spirit of “shuttle diplomacy,” and that Prime Minister Takaichi had responded positively.
If confirmed, this would mark President Lee’s first visit to Japan since Takaichi took office.
The Mainichi noted that holding the summit outside the capital could create a more relaxed, intimate atmosphere by reducing formalities. It also interpreted Japan’s interest in the meeting as a signal that Tokyo wants to maintain the momentum of improving ties with Seoul amid worsening relations with Beijing.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
