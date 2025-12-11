 Lee, Laotian president to hold summit talks early next week
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:52
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 5. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith will hold summit talks in Seoul early next week to discuss bilateral relations and key pending issues, including joint responses to online scam crimes, the presidential office said Thursday.
 
Thongloun is scheduled to arrive Sunday for a two-day official visit, and the planned summit will be held next Monday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
 

"The two leaders will have discussions on economy, security, trade and investment as well as cooperation on transnational crimes such as online scams, infrastructure, supply chains, people-to-people exchanges and regional and international issues," Kang said in the statement.
 
Korea has been working with Southeast Asian nations to address a rise in criminal cases involving Korean nationals, including online scams, illegal gambling and drug trafficking.
 
His visit comes two months after Thongloun traveled to Pyongyang and held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party and agreed to strengthen bilateral ties.
 
Thongloun's visit also coincides with the 30th anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations between Korea and Laos.
 
The two countries first forged their diplomatic ties in 1974 but severed them the following year due to the rise of communist governments in Southeast Asia following the end of the Vietnam War. Diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.

Yonhap
