 Seoul official to urge U.S. to swiftly implement efforts allowing Korea to enrich uranium, reprocess spent fuel
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Seoul official to urge U.S. to swiftly implement efforts allowing Korea to enrich uranium, reprocess spent fuel

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 09:05
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

 
A senior Korean diplomat said Wednesday that she will request the United States to move forward swiftly with an agreement on the process that will enable Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes, as she arrived in Washington for bilateral dialogue.
 
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina made the remarks upon arrival, hours ahead of the 10th Senior Economic Dialogue (SED), where she and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg are set to discuss bilateral economic and industrial cooperation.
 

Related Article

 
"As we have reached an agreement with the U.S. regarding the enrichment and reprocessing matters, [I] will tell [the U.S. side] that it should be implemented swiftly," she told reporters upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington.
 
"[I] will propose for the U.S. to assign Korea's counterpart [on the issue] as Korea is ready, and to begin substantive discussions," she added.
  
In a joint fact sheet released on Nov. 13 to outline bilateral trade and security agreements, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration expressed support for "the process that will lead to the ROK's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses." ROK is short for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
 
Currently, Korea is effectively barred from enriching uranium under a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation pact with the U.S. The pact also bans the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.
 
During the SED, the two sides are expected to discuss follow-up measures to the second summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump on Oct. 29. It is expected to cover various issues, including cooperation in shipbuilding, energy, cutting-edge technologies and critical minerals.
 
"As the U.S. has been talking about a nuclear energy renaissance, I plan to say that Korea is an important partner, and [cooperation] will be a win-win for both sides," she said of the SED. "We will also discuss various future cooperation issues, including small modular reactors."
 
Asked if there will be discussions on Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, Kim said that it will not be part of the agenda as it is a military issue.
 
The submarine issue is expected to be discussed between Seoul and Washington next week when Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac visits the U.S. capital.
 
After attending the SED, Kim plans to represent Korea at the "Pax Silica" AI summit set for Friday.

Yonhap
tags Kim Jina United States Uranium nuclear fuel

More in Diplomacy

Seoul official to urge U.S. to swiftly implement efforts allowing Korea to enrich uranium, reprocess spent fuel

Trade minister meets new Indian envoy in Seoul for talks on economic and trade ties

UN resolution adopted to designate Korea, Chile as co-hosts of 2028 UN Ocean Conference

Seoul reaffirms sovereignty over Dokdo following Takaichi's claim

U.S. envoy's comments suggest discord with South Korea over approach to North

Related Stories

Using South Korean nuclear sub to counter China is 'natural expectation,' says U.S. chief of naval operations

South Korea, U.S. strengthen deterrence against North amid weapons deal concerns

Iran's president says Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities

U.S. diplomat calls Trump's support for Seoul's nuclear sub push 'clear' example of cooperation against 'regional' threats

Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul as the return of sanctions looms over nuclear deadlock
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)