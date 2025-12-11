Seoul official to urge U.S. to swiftly implement efforts allowing Korea to enrich uranium, reprocess spent fuel

A senior Korean diplomat said Wednesday that she will request the United States to move forward swiftly with an agreement on the process that will enable Korea to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes, as she arrived in Washington for bilateral dialogue.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina made the remarks upon arrival, hours ahead of the 10th Senior Economic Dialogue (SED), where she and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg are set to discuss bilateral economic and industrial cooperation."As we have reached an agreement with the U.S. regarding the enrichment and reprocessing matters, [I] will tell [the U.S. side] that it should be implemented swiftly," she told reporters upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington."[I] will propose for the U.S. to assign Korea's counterpart [on the issue] as Korea is ready, and to begin substantive discussions," she added.In a joint fact sheet released on Nov. 13 to outline bilateral trade and security agreements, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration expressed support for "the process that will lead to the ROK's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses." ROK is short for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.Currently, Korea is effectively barred from enriching uranium under a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation pact with the U.S. The pact also bans the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.During the SED, the two sides are expected to discuss follow-up measures to the second summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump on Oct. 29. It is expected to cover various issues, including cooperation in shipbuilding, energy, cutting-edge technologies and critical minerals."As the U.S. has been talking about a nuclear energy renaissance, I plan to say that Korea is an important partner, and [cooperation] will be a win-win for both sides," she said of the SED. "We will also discuss various future cooperation issues, including small modular reactors."Asked if there will be discussions on Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, Kim said that it will not be part of the agenda as it is a military issue.The submarine issue is expected to be discussed between Seoul and Washington next week when Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac visits the U.S. capital.After attending the SED, Kim plans to represent Korea at the "Pax Silica" AI summit set for Friday.Yonhap