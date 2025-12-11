Taiwanese president urges Korean gov't to change country's designation on arrival card
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 11:28
Taiwan is stepping up its protests over Korea’s designation of the country as “China (Taiwan)” on its electronic arrival card system. After Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry warned it would “comprehensively review” its relationship with Korea, President Lai Ching-te on Wednesday personally urged the Korean government to take action. Seoul has not yet issued an official response.
Speaking at an official event on Wednesday, Lai said, “Taiwan and Korea have close ties in trade and people-to-people exchanges,” adding that he hopes “Korea will respect the will of the Taiwanese people.” It is rare for a Taiwanese president to directly comment on diplomatic tensions with Korea.
Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi also criticized Korea’s stance, saying, “Korea runs a large trade surplus with Taiwan, and it is inappropriate to take such unfriendly measures under these circumstances.”
The controversy stems from Korea’s introduction of an electronic arrival card system, called the “e-Arrival Card,” in February this year. Unlike the previous paper form, the new digital form requires travelers to select their nationality, departure and destination from a list. On the list, Taiwan is labeled as “China (Taiwan),” which has prompted complaints from Taiwanese authorities.
On Dec. 3, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal statement demanding that the label be changed, saying it was “factually inaccurate” and caused “confusion and inconvenience” for Taiwanese nationals. Taiwan’s representative office in Seoul reportedly raised the issue multiple times but has yet to receive “a satisfactory response” from the Korean government.
Taiwanese lawmakers across party lines voiced strong criticism. Chung Chia-pin of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused Korea of failing to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty, while Ma Wen-chun of the opposition Kuomintang called for a “strategic counterattack.”
Some political commentators suggested the labeling reflects Seoul’s shifting stance toward China in recent years.
However, concerns about the fallout are also being raised within Taiwan. The local tourism industry warned against souring relations with Korea, noting that over 1 million Koreans visit Taiwan annually. Others pointed out that any sanctions imposed on Korea would likely have little practical effect.
China, for its part, backed Korea’s position. At a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council, reiterated that “the One China principle is a widely accepted norm in the international community” and that “Taiwan is part of China.” He dismissed Taiwan’s complaints as “a political stunt by the DPP authorities.”
