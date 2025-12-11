North's Kim delivers 'important conclusion' at party plenary meeting: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reached an "important conclusion" at the ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on its second day of the gathering, state media said Thursday.The ruling party launched the 13th plenary meeting of its Eighth Central Committee on Tuesday, presided over by Kim, to review this year's policy implementation results and prepare for a key party congress next year.On the second day of the meeting on Wednesday, Kim "made an important conclusion on the agenda items on the review of the implementation of the major Party and state policies and the work of the Central Inspection Commission of the Party in this year and the preparations for the Ninth Congress," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The KCNA did not specify what important conclusion Kim has reached.During the meeting, the leader also assessed the implementation of this year's party and state policies and reviewed "major successes" achieved this year, it noted.Also discussed were a series of "problems to be immediately solved" before the ninth congress and the assignment of "important tasks" related to its preparations, as well as organizational matters, the implementation of the 2025 state budget and the drafting of the 2026 budget, the news agency said.The ninth congress, expected to take place in January or February, will be the first since the eighth congress held in 2021, where the North is expected to make closely watched decisions setting the tone for its external policies toward the United States and South Korea, as well as its national economy, over the next five-year period.The ongoing year-end party plenary meeting is expected to run for several days, given precedents.Yonhap