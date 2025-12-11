North's Kim pays condolatory visit to Russian embassy to mourn envoy's death

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid a condolatory visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to mourn the death of Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora, the North's state media reported Thursday.Kim's condolatory visit to the embassy the previous day came a day after the North confirmed the sudden death last Saturday of the Russian ambassador, who had served in the country for more than 10 years.Kim "laid a bunch of flowers and observed a moment's silence in memory of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, who devoted his noble life to boosting and developing the DPRK-Russia friendship," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Kim also met with members of the bereaved family and members of the embassy, expressing deep condolences to them.Kim eulogized Matsegora as "an able diplomat" who contributed to the history of the North Korea-Russia friendly relations.Kim said the diplomat's death is "a deep sorrow and great loss" to Russia as well as North Korea, especially at a time when the two countries have opened "an important historic phase" in the development of their relations."Even though he passed away, our respect and memories of him would last forever and the DPRK-Russia relations continue to develop as he hoped," the KCNA also quoted Kim as saying.Photos released showed Kim kneeling on one knee to offer flowers to Matsegora's portrait.Matsegora had served as Russia's ambassador to North Korea for more than 10 years before dying suddenly at age 70 for reasons unknown.North Korea and Russia made a dramatic leap in their relations last year by signing a comprehensive strategic partnership, which led to North Korea deploying troops to support Russia in its war with Ukraine while Matsegora was still in office.The KCNA said a host of high-ranking North Korean party and government officials also paid condolence visits to the embassy the previous day, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol and Kim Song-nam, director of the international department of the Workers' Party of Korea.Yonhap