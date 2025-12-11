Lee calls on public officials to report flaws in personnel system amid recent appointment disputes
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 16:22
President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday urged public officials to report any flaws in the government’s personnel system — even through anonymous Telegram messages if necessary — as he moved to improve transparency and contain unease after recent appointment disputes.
Lee told officials during a policy briefing in Sejong that “the most important thing for public officials is personnel decisions” and said he would work to ensure appointments are “fair, transparent and rational.”
He said he does not believe “there are serious problems in personnel appointments,” but added that he would correct any issue immediately if alerted.
“If there is a problem, send me even just a text on Telegram anonymously," he said.
The pledge to strengthen transparency in personnel decisions comes as allegations of influence-peddling in the ruling Democratic Party camp and the dismissal of former Vice Agriculture Minister Kang Hyung-seok have raised concerns about unrest within the bureaucracy.
Lee also addressed public skepticism toward government workers. "The public tends to suspect public officials of not working or of taking something for themselves in secret, but I don’t see it that way,” he said, adding that “most public officials are committed to their roles and perform well, and that is why results follow.”
He described misconduct as limited to a small minority, saying “when the water is clear, even a bit of mud stands out more, and it is only a very small number who act like mudfish that cloud the pond.”
Lee said Korea stands at a "watershed moment," likening it to a raindrop that could flow in either direction depending on where it falls. He cited contrasting examples of rulers from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) as he argued that “the rise and fall of the country depends on the actions of public officials, and the greatest responsibility lies with me as president.”
“I ask all public officials to approach your work with a deeper sense of responsibility, knowing that you carry the country’s fate and the lives of future generations,” Lee said.
