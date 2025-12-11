 Oceans minister offers to resign amid allegations of receiving funds from Unification Church
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 09:02
Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Chun Jae-soo takes questions from reporters at Incheon International Airport on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Chun Jae-soo takes questions from reporters at Incheon International Airport on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo on Thursday expressed his intent to resign amid allegations that he received illegal funds from the Unification Church, but he claimed that such allegations were "completely groundless."
 
"As a public official, resigning from the ministerial post and squarely responding will be the right behavior," Chun told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, upon arrival.
 

While dismissing the allegations raised against him as "completely groundless," Chun said he intends to step down in order not to burden the Lee Jae Myung administration.

