Oceans minister offers to resign amid allegations of receiving funds from Unification Church

Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo on Thursday expressed his intent to resign amid allegations that he received illegal funds from the Unification Church, but he claimed that such allegations were "completely groundless.""As a public official, resigning from the ministerial post and squarely responding will be the right behavior," Chun told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, upon arrival.While dismissing the allegations raised against him as "completely groundless," Chun said he intends to step down in order not to burden the Lee Jae Myung administration.Yonhap