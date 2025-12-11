PPP goes on counteroffensive over Unification Church's alleged bribery of DP politicians
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 18:05 Updated: 11 Dec. 2025, 18:45
The conservative opposition has launched a counteroffensive against the liberal Democratic Party (DP) by proposing a special counsel investigation into the Unification Church's alleged bribery of ruling party figures.
The move follows revelations that Yun Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters, testified to special counsel Min Joong-ki’s investigation team that he had provided 40 million won ($27,000) in cash and two luxury watches to Chun Jae-soo, the current minister of oceans and fisheries, between 2018 and 2020, along with money to other DP politicians.
This marks a reversal of roles, as the People Power Party (PPP), previously under pressure due to allegations involving the Unification Church and conservative lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, now finds itself on the offensive.
“Min did not investigate any DP figures and simply passed the case to the police,” said PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok at the party’s supreme council meeting on Thursday. “If the DP insists on a comprehensive special counsel, they should begin with this case.”
PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo, a former prosecutor, also stated, “We have already missed the golden time for investigation. A whitewashing police probe will not suffice. A special counsel must be introduced immediately.”
Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok echoed this sentiment.
“Chun’s resignation is effectively an acknowledgment that the allegations are real,” Lee said. “It is most reasonable for both parties to be investigated by a third party detached from this matter.”
PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog welcomed the proposal on Facebook, stating, “We welcome it. Let’s get to the bottom of this and fully root out the truth through a special counsel.”
The PPP also filed a formal criminal complaint. Lawmakers Cho Bae-sook and Kwak Kyu-taek submitted the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 10 a.m. on Thursday. They accused the special prosecutor’s team of dereliction of duty for allegedly concealing Yun's testimony about DP lawmakers as early as August.
They also accused former minister Chun and other current and former DP lawmakers of violating the Political Funds Act and accepting bribes.
The conservative bloc’s attacks intensified after Chun voluntarily announced his intent to resign on Thursday.
“It is appropriate for a public official to step down and face the matter head-on,” Chun said, speaking to reporters upon returning to Korea through Incheon International Airport after attending activities to promote Korea’s bid to host the United Nations Ocean Conference, formally expressing his intent to resign.
In a follow-up phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Chun reiterated, “The allegations are completely false. I do not want to place even the slightest burden on the presidential office or the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.”
“They’re saying I received money and watches, but I’ve had no interest in such things,” said Chun. “I haven’t worn a watch since I was 30.”
President Lee Jae Myung approved Chun's resignation on Thursday afternoon, marking the first time an incumbent minister has stepped down since the Lee administration took office.
Meanwhile, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who was also named in some reports as being involved in the alleged bribery, issued a firm denial on Thursday.
“The report claiming I received money is entirely unfounded gossip,” said Chung. “I had only met Yun Young-ho once — on Sept. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Unification Church headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi — for a brief tea meeting.”
He stressed that they had no contact whatsoever afterward.
Regarding Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, Chung said, “I have never met her and have no acquaintance whatsoever.”
PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won and former lawmaker Kim Kyu-hwan, whose names were also mentioned in media reports, similarly denied the allegations.
“This is a politically motivated disinformation campaign led by certain biased media outlets,” said Na. “The claims are patently false. I will take strong legal action.”
“Although I did attend a Unification Church-hosted event around 2018 and gave a congratulatory speech, I received no money, entertainment or any form of economic benefit,” said Kim. “I have never met or had any relationship with Yun. I will take legal action against these false allegations.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YEONG-IK, KIM KYUNG-HEE, YANG SU-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)