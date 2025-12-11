Kid who skipped school to play computer games sparks manhunt in Cheongju after false kidnapping claim

National Museum sets record with six millionth visitor in 2025, now fourth-most visited museum worldwide

AI will improve urban life, not replace humans, say experts at Seoul city planning conference

Foreign Ministry to strengthen consular services amid rising safety risks to nationals abroad

Top court upholds ruling ordering Nippon Steel to compensate family of late wartime forced laborer

Gamers return

Police investigate woman after expired gummies hospitalize four children in Incheon

Child ordered to pay $16,000 for throwing rock at friend: 'The defendant was crying'

Internet cafes say they are doomed if they can't serve food

[THINK ENGLISH] 초등학교 교사 자살 사건으로 학부모·학생에 의한 교권 침해 논의 시작돼