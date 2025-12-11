 National Museum sets record with six millionth visitor in 2025, now fourth-most visited museum worldwide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

National Museum sets record with six millionth visitor in 2025, now fourth-most visited museum worldwide

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 19:11
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june and the families of the six millionth domestic and foreign visitors of the year pose for a photo in front of the main hall of the museum to mark the milestone on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june and the families of the six millionth domestic and foreign visitors of the year pose for a photo in front of the main hall of the museum to mark the milestone on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

 
The National Museum of Korea surpassed six million annual visitors for the first time ever on Thursday, marking a momentous occasion for Korea’s culture and tourism industry.
 
The six millionth visitor for the year entered the museum at around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Museum of Korea. The visitor was 40-year-old Noh Yong-uk from Seongnam, Gyeonggi, who visited with his family of four, including his twin children.
 

Related Article

 
“I visited the museum for the first time to see the special exhibition ‘From Impressionism to Early Modernism’ and the Children’s Museum,” said Noh. “I heard that children really enjoy the Children’s Museum, so I came here — and I’m happy to have become the six-millionth visitor.”
 
Noh received gifts, including a miniature of the National Treasure Gilt-bronze Maitreya in Meditation, from You Hong-june, Director of the National Museum of Korea.
 
The first foreign visitor to enter after the museum surpassed six million guests, a visitor from Denmark surnamed Lasse, also received a gift.
 
“Denmark’s [total] population is about six million, so I’m surprised that six million people visited a museum in Korea,” said Lasse. “My wife is Korean, and I wanted to understand Korean culture, so we visited together. I’m looking forward to the special exhibition ‘Our Yi Sun-sin.’”
 
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june speaks during a ceremony commemorating the museum reaching six million annual visitors in front of the main hall of the museum on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june speaks during a ceremony commemorating the museum reaching six million annual visitors in front of the main hall of the museum on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

 
The annual figure of six million visitors places the museum fourth in the world in terms of visitor numbers, based on 2024 data from the museum industry media outlet Art Newspaper. It trails only the Louvre Museum, which has had 8.74 million visitors, the Vatican Museums, with 6.83 million visitors and the British Museum with 6.48 million visitors.
 
The total number of visitors to the National Museum of Korea and its 13 affiliated museums nationwide this year has reached 13.8 million — surpassing the total attendance at this year’s professional baseball games, which stood at 12.6 million including the postseason.
 
“The milestone of six million is a symbolic number that shows the trust and love the public has shown toward the museum,” said director You. “We will strive to provide an even higher level of service and further strengthen our role as the heart of Korean culture.”
 
Visitors to the National Museum of Korea are seen in the main hall of the museum on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

Visitors to the National Museum of Korea are seen in the main hall of the museum on Dec. 11. [KIM KYUNG-ROK]

 
The National Museum of Korea was founded in 1945 after Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule (1910-45) and moved to its current location in Yongsan on Oct. 28, 2005. 
 
The number of visitors to the National Museum of Korea has been steadily increasing over the years. This year, due to the immense popularity of the hit Netflix animation film “KPop Demon Hunters” and continued free admission policies, the figure reached its highest number ever.
 
The museum’s official museum shop has also enjoyed strong popularity among visitors and the public alike, recording cumulative sales of 35.6 billion won ($24 million) as of November this year, significantly outpacing the previous year's annual sales of approximately 21.3 billion won.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Museum of Korea 6 million visitors cumulative culture

More in Social Affairs

Top court upholds ruling ordering Nippon Steel to compensate family of late wartime forced laborer

Korea urges peaceful resolution to Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Foreign Ministry to strengthen consular services amid rising safety risks to nationals abroad

AI will improve urban life, not replace humans, say experts at Seoul city planning conference

National Museum sets record with six millionth visitor in 2025, now fourth-most visited museum worldwide

Related Stories

Cutting-edge tech keeps Korea's ancient heritage alive at National Museum's new conservation center

Artifacts strut the runway at National Museum’s costume contest

National Museum of Korea mulls charging entry fees as concerns grow over overcrowding

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea

Director of the National Museum of Korea publishes an art history book for foreigners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)