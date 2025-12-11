 SHINee's Onew accused of receiving illegal medical treatment from entertainer Park Na-rae's 'doctor'
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 22:40

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 22:40
Singer Onew, also a member of the boy band SHINee, speaks at a press conference for his new album at Yeongdeongpo District, western Seoul, on July 15. [YONHAP]

Boy band SHINee member Onew has been accused of illegally receiving medical treatment from an unlicensed individual — the same person who acted as entertainer Park Na-rae's “doctor.” 
 
Park allegedly received IV injections, antidepressant prescriptions and other forms of medical care from the unlicensed individual on house calls, as first reported by entertainment outlet Dispatch.
 

Police launched an investigation into the case after former Korean Medical Association President Lim Hyun-taek filed a complaint against the unlicensed individual for possible violations of narcotics and medical laws.
 
Online users found a social media account suspected to belong to the individual and discovered possible connections to celebrities including SHINee members Key and Onew. A picture of a CD for Onew's album, signed by the singer himself, was also uploaded onto the account, leading people to suspect that he had received medical treatment from her as well.
 
Onew's agency Griffin Entertainment claimed that he “only received skincare treatment” and did not know the suspect was illegally practicing medicine.
 
“Onew first visited the clinic in Sinsa-dong, where the individual worked, in April 2022, at an acquaintance's recommendation,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday. “The signed CD was merely a gesture of appreciation for the treatment.”
 
“We deeply regret that rumors [...] about the artist are being recklessly amplified and repeated,” the agency said before asking the public to refrain from further speculation.
 
Entertainer Park Na-rae [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The scandal surrounding Park drew added attention as she was already facing criticism over claims that she mistreated her staff. Two of her former managers filed criminal complaints against her, accusing her of verbally abusing and physically assaulting them. Park has denied the allegations and countersued them on grounds of blackmail. 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
