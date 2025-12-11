 Seoul Metro Line No. 4 skips Hyewha Station due to protest by disability rights group
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 09:38
The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination protests on a subway in this undated photo provided by the group. [SADD]

Seoul Metro trains on Line No. 4 are bypassing Hyehwa Station during the Thursday morning rush hour due to a protest by a disability rights group.
 
At around 8:54 a.m., Seoul Metro sent a citywide safety alert via text message informing passengers that “trains bound for Oido are currently skipping Hyehwa Station due to a protest.”
 

The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) held the demonstration, arguing that the 2026 national budget fails to include sufficient funding to protect the rights of people with disabilities. The group said it will continue its protests to demand budget allocations that guarantee those rights.
 
SADD is known to frequently stage subway protests during rush hour, notably with activists in wheelchairs blocking the train screen doors to prevent trains from departing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags subway protest disability

