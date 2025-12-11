Several workers trapped after collapse at Gwangju construction site
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 15:10 Updated: 11 Dec. 2025, 16:10
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
GWANGJU — A steel structure collapsed at the construction site of the City Main Library Gwangju in Chipyeong-dong, Seo District, Gwangju, at around 1:58 p.m. on Thursday, trapping several workers.
Fire authorities said four workers were believed to be buried at the site as of 3 p.m. Rescuers pulled out one worker at 2:50 p.m., who was rushed to the hospital but remains unresponsive. Another worker was found at around 2:53 p.m., with rescue efforts ongoing as of press time.
The accident reportedly occurred at around 1:58 p.m. when the structure's second floor collapsed during ready-mix concrete pouring at the construction site.
Authorities are conducting rescue operations and investigating whether additional casualties occurred.
"I was working inside my office when I heard a loud crashing noise, like an explosion," said 51-year-old Kim Ga-dong, who runs a nearby auto repair shop. "When I saw fire trucks arriving, I checked my shop’s security camera footage and saw part of the steel structure collapse suddenly.”
The library is part of a Gwangju city project to redevelop the former Sangmu incineration site into a large-scale cultural complex. Construction began in November 2022 and was originally scheduled for completion this year, but has faced delays due to financial issues. The construction company has also entered court receivership.
According to the city, the new library is being built on an 11,286-square-meter (2.8-acre) site and will consist of a two-story reinforced concrete structure above ground and two underground levels. The total project budget is 51.6 billion won ($35 million), with the construction currently about 70 percent complete. Completion is now scheduled for April next year.
Update, Dec. 11: Added details about casualties, an on-site interview and construction background.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO, HWANG HEE-GYU, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
