 Soldier from JSA security battalion injured while holstering pistol during training
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:19
Soldiers are seen during training in this photo from Dec. 9, unrelated to the story [YONHAP]

Soldiers are seen during training in this photo from Dec. 9, unrelated to the story [YONHAP]

 
A soldier from the Joint Security Area (JSA) security battalion was injured on Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the shin during a pistol training.
 
The incident did not occur within the JSA or the demilitarized zone (DMZ), but at a training range near the DMZ in Paju, Gyeonggi.
 

The soldier, a private first class, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shin and was transported to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.
 
“A round was discharged as the soldier was holstering his pistol, resulting in injury,” a military official said. “The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
