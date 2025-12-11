Soldier from JSA security battalion injured while holstering pistol during training
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:19
A soldier from the Joint Security Area (JSA) security battalion was injured on Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the shin during a pistol training.
The incident did not occur within the JSA or the demilitarized zone (DMZ), but at a training range near the DMZ in Paju, Gyeonggi.
The soldier, a private first class, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shin and was transported to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.
“A round was discharged as the soldier was holstering his pistol, resulting in injury,” a military official said. “The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”
