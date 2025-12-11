Going from bad to worse

Police have launched a special investigation team to pursue allegations that political figures received funds from the Unification Church, after prosecutors belatedly forwarded materials suggesting that money reached lawmakers across party lines. As the list of implicated officials expands, all deny wrongdoing. Attention now turns to whether police can conduct a fair and thorough probe despite limited experience in major corruption cases, concerns over political pressure and an acting commissioner still in place. With the statutes of limitations approaching, delays could fuel calls for an independent counsel. [PARK YONG-SEOK]