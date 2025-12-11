 Going from bad to worse
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Going from bad to worse

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
Police have launched a special investigation team to pursue allegations that political figures received funds from the Unification Church, after prosecutors belatedly forwarded materials suggesting that money reached lawmakers across party lines. As the list of implicated officials expands, all deny wrongdoing. Attention now turns to whether police can conduct a fair and thorough probe despite limited experience in major corruption cases, concerns over political pressure and an acting commissioner still in place. With the statutes of limitations approaching, delays could fuel calls for an independent counsel. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Going from bad to worse

Thursday's fortune: Keep calm, and carry on

For the first time in 61 years

Wednesday's fortune: Blood doesn't have to be thicker than water.

I’m out.

Related Stories

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)