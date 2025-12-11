Filibuster meltdown exposes deep dysfunction in National Assembly

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The People Power Party (PPP) has sharply criticized National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik after a chaotic breakdown during a filibuster earlier this week. Floor leader Song Eon-seog said the party would pursue legal action over what he called Woo’s violation of parliamentary rules. Deputy Speaker Joo Ho-young, also a People Power Party member, called the episode “deeply shameful” for the Assembly leadership. The clash stemmed from the speaker’s decision on Dec. 9 to cut off a lawmaker’s microphone mid-filibuster, turning the final day of the regular session into yet another display of disorder in Korean politics.The confrontation began when the PPP launched a filibuster to block year-end passage of contentious bills, including legislation to establish a dedicated tribunal for insurrection cases. Tensions rose when Na Kyung-won exchanged remarks with the speaker, prompting Woo to declare her comments off-topic and forcefully switch off her microphone. It was the first time in 61 years that a presiding officer halted a filibuster speech in this way — since Speaker Lee Hyo-sang cut the microphone of then-lawmaker Kim Dae-jung in April 1964. When PPP lawmakers fitted Na with a wireless microphone, Woo and Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers protested, leading to repeated interruptions and restarts. Only a week earlier, the parties had congratulated themselves for meeting the legal deadline to pass next year’s budget. The regular session instead ended in chaos.Woo’s argument — that remarks during a filibuster must remain within the bounds of the legislative agenda — is valid in principle. But it is also widely understood that the opposition initiated the filibuster not to debate the franchise law amendment formally on the schedule, but to block the insurrection-tribunal bill. Given the filibuster’s intended purpose of protecting minority voices, some flexibility in interpreting relevance is reasonable. Since its revival through the 2012 parliamentary reform law, the filibuster has allowed broad leeway in speech. That is why PPP lawmakers cited DP precedents — such as a lawmaker reading aloud from a novel or Choo Mi-ae singing during a past filibuster — as justification for their outrage.Politics, at its core, is the art of compromise, yet little of that spirit is visible today. DP leader Jung Chung-rae on Dec. 10 again vowed to “root out the remnants of insurrection,” while the PPP began a sit-in protest to oppose what it calls eight “poison bills.” The ruling DP also considered, then paused, a proposal to require at least 60 lawmakers to be present for a filibuster to proceed. In this environment, even the speaker — whose role is to mediate — has instead collided with the opposition, leaving the Assembly mired in turmoil.In a moment that shattered a 61-year norm of respecting filibuster rights, both the speaker and lawmakers from every party should recognize the embarrassment brought upon the legislature.