Thursday's fortune: Keep calm, and carry on

Many signs may be feeling overwhelmed today. Remember to keep calm, think before you act and still find the time to take care of yourself. Drinking hot soup, tea or water, or taking a warm bath may help you unwind and focus. Here is your fortune for Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025: Financial outlook for the day: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️: Relationships, emotions and encountersdirections: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Create small tasks to keep yourself occupied🔹 Choose exercise that suits your body🔹 Seaweed and fish boost wellness today🔹 Afternoon luck outshines the morning's🔹 You may serve as a mediator between sides🔹 Value learning more than immediate gain🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East🔹 Favor vegetables and fruit over meat🔹 Warm soup-based meals nourish you🔹 Morning hours bring better outcomes🔹 Read situations closely before acting🔹 Analyze your work with precision🔹 Remember — nothing in life comes free🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East🔹 Wisdom deepens with age and experience🔹 You may sense life’s greater meaning🔹 Today, you step into the leading role🔹 Conversations align, and teamwork forms🔹 Blend talent and collaboration for growth🔹 Your image brightens, and momentum builds🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 Avoid cold foods🔹 Many branches mean constant winds — stay steady🔹 Walk the middle path between two sides🔹 Life is survival — stay alert and focused🔹 Avoid overconfidence; humility wins🔹 Don’t engage in gossip or backtalk🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do this”🔹 Eat well even if appetite dips🔹 Expect little; avoid unnecessary hopes🔹 Avoid lending or investing today🔹 Flow like water rather than resist🔹 Don’t mock elders or mentors🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Sip warm tea or water throughout the day🔹 Warm baths ease tension🔹 Avoid crowded places🔹 Trust sparingly — caution is needed🔹 Walk your own path with independence🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to friendships🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Life may shimmer with happiness today🔹 Do your best — luck stands with you🔹 Take pride in the years you’ve lived🔹 Knock, and the door will open🔹 Wish boldly — dreams move toward reality🔹 Capture precious moments in photos🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North🔹 Delegate — don’t take on everything yourself🔹 Learning continues at any age🔹 Progress may take longer than expected🔹 Look for strengths, not just flaws🔹 See the whole forest, not just the trees🔹 Respond positively when others speak🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East🔹 A good day for purchasing new items🔹 Organize and reset what needs change🔹 Don’t fear trying something new🔹 You may consider moving or changing jobs🔹 New experiences or tasks may emerge🔹 Don’t limit yourself with narrow thinking🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Spend well rather than hoard🔹 Don’t spare money when it benefits you🔹 Health becomes your strongest asset🔹 People matter — value relationships🔹 Side income or small opportunities may arise🔹 Money luck improves🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South🔹 Live boldly in this era of longevity🔹 Love knows no age — follow your heart🔹 Work may pile up — prioritize wisely🔹 Say “yes” instead of “no” today🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth🔹 Avoid postponing today’s tasks🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 A generous spirit guides your day🔹 A spouse’s love brings deeper comfort🔹 No matter what, family comes first🔹 Interests and needs align smoothly🔹 People or things may resonate with you🔹 Pour your heart into creating love🔹 Books and affection draw you in deeply