 Dinos bring back 2 stars, sign ex-minor leaguer to complete foreign player puzzle
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:52
NC Dinos first baseman Matt Davidson signs a contract with the KBO club in this photo provided by the Dinos on Dec. 11. [NC DINOS]

The NC Dinos completed their foreign player signings for the 2026 season on Thursday by bringing back two stars and newly acquiring a former minor leaguer.
 
The Dinos said they have re-signed first baseman Matt Davidson for his third season in the KBO at $1.3 million, with $975,000 in salary and $325,000 in signing bonus. They will also have right-hander Riley Thompson for his second season in Korea at up to $1.25 million. Thompson will make $600,000 in salary in addition to a signing bonus of $400,000. He can take home another $250,000 in incentives.
 

Earlier in the day, the Dinos had announced their signing of minor league pitcher Curtis Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $900,000 — $420,000 in salary and $280,000 in signing bonus, plus $200,000 available in incentives.
 
The Dinos signed former Yomiuri Giants pitcher Natsuki Tado as their Asian quota player on Wednesday, and the trio of moves announced Thursday makes the Dinos the second team in the 10-team KBO, after the KT Wiz, to fill all four spots available for foreign-born players in 2026.
 
The Dinos said they chose not to exercise the second year of their earlier deal with Davidson and instead gave him a new one-year contract.
 
Despite missing 32 games in the 144-game season due to injuries, Davidson still put up 36 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2025 — ranking second and fifth overall in those categories, respectively. He didn't have enough plate appearances to qualify, but his .619 slugging percentage would have put him in second place in the KBO.
 
In 2024, Davidson won the home run title with 46 in 131 games.
 
As the Dinos' No. 1 starter, Thompson tied for the KBO lead with 17 wins and finished third with 216 strikeouts in 172 innings. The consistent pitcher posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three straight months starting in April and finished with a 3.45 mark.
 
NC Dinos pitcher Riley Thompson signs a contract with the KBO club in this photo provided by the Dinos on Dec. 11. [NC DINOS]

The two foreign players helped the Dinos make a late-season push for a wild card spot.
 
"Both Davidson and Thompson were key parts of our team this past season. They both have a great understanding of the KBO and have been exemplary teammates," Dinos general manager Lim Sun-nam said. "We hope they will continue to be a key to our offense and pitching next season and help the team accomplish our goal.
 
Taylor, a fourth-round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2016 draft, has not yet reached the majors, having gone as high as Triple-A.
 
In 2025, Taylor made 31 appearances, including 24 starts, for the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A club, the Memphis Redbirds. The Canadian pitcher went 10-4 with a 3.21 ERA over 137 1/3 innings, while recording 118 strikeouts against 51 walks.
 
Pitcher Curtis Taylor signs his contract with the NC Dinos in this photo provided by the KBO club on Dec. 11. [NC DINOS]

Taylor has also pitched in Mexico and spent time in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and the Diamondbacks.
 
In four Triple-A campaigns, Taylor has an 11-5 record with a 3.62 ERA across 196 2/3 innings, with 183 strikeouts and 78 walks.
 
The Dinos said Taylor, listed at 198 centimeters (6 feet, 6 inches), has a five-pitch arsenal featuring a four-seam fastball, sweeper, cutter, sinker and changeup and can touch 154 kilometers per hour (96 miles per hour) with his four-seamer.
 
"He can command all five of his pitches. He can overpower hitters and can also pitch to contact," Lim said. "We expect him to play a big role for us in 2026."
 
In a message relayed by the Dinos, Taylor said he grew up in Vancouver as a fan of Korean pop culture, and cited Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning flick "Parasite" as one of his favorite films.

Yonhap
tags Korea KBO NC Dinos baseball drafts

