 Number of newlywed couples falls below 1 million for 2nd consecutive year in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Number of newlywed couples falls below 1 million for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 13:44
Wedding dresses are on display at a bridal expo in Daegu on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

Wedding dresses are on display at a bridal expo in Daegu on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The number of newly married couples in Korea fell short of 1 million for the second consecutive year in 2024, with nearly half remaining childless, government data showed Friday.
 
There were 952,000 newlyweds here last year, down 2.3 percent from 974,000 couples the previous year, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. "Newlyweds" refer to couples who have been married for five years or less.
 

Related Article

The figure dipped below 1 million in 2023 for the first time since the ministry began compiling such data in 2015.
 
Despite the overall drop, there was a slight increase in the number of couples in their first and second year of marriage in 2024, rising 9.8 percent on year and 2.9 percent on year, respectively.
 
Of the newlywed couples in 2024, 51.2 percent had children, down 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier, the data showed.
 
Korea has been struggling with a low birthrate and aging population, as many young people opt to postpone or give up on getting married or having babies in line with changing social norms and lifestyles, as well as in the face of high home prices, a tough job market and an economic slowdown.
 
In 2024, the total fertility rate, the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, rebounded for the first time in nine years, reaching 0.75.

Yonhap
tags newlywed couple marriage korea

More in Economy

Number of newlywed couples falls below 1 million for 2nd consecutive year in 2024

Economy recovering from H1 downturn despite uncertainties

Korea, U.S. to launch joint FTA committee to implement tariff deal

Import prices log fastest increase in 19 months in Nov. on weaker won: BOK

Lee vows expansionary fiscal policy for time being to boost economy

Related Stories

T-ara's Ham Eun-jung, director Kim Byung-woo among celebs tying the knot on last day of November

Nice day for a remote wedding

[WHY] Cities of love: How gov't matchmaking events started, and how they're going

Korea may adopt common-law marriages, civil unions as perceptions shift

Pohang offers '1,000 won homes' to young adults, newlyweds as city fights demographic decline
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)