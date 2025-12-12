Foreign investors log second-largest monthly sell-off of stocks in November

Foreign investors recorded their second-largest monthly sell-off of Korean stocks in November, as they moved to take profit last month, central bank data showed Friday.Offshore investors sold a net $9.13 billion worth of local stocks last month, following $3.02 billion in net purchases the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea.The November sell-offs mark the largest since the record selling of $9.33 billion in April this year, the data showed.The Kospi dropped nearly 16 percent in November after a bull run since April amid concerns over a bubble in the AI sector, which prompted investors to cash in gains.The Kospi has more than doubled so far this year, aided by a strong rally by chipmakers and other market heavyweights.Foreign investors snatched up a net $11.81 billion worth of bonds last month, the largest on record, the data showed.Daily fluctuations in the won-dollar exchange rate narrowed, averaging 5.3 won in November, compared with 5.6 won a month earlier, the data showed.Yonhap