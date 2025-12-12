Foreigners snap 6-month buying of Korean stocks in November

Foreign investors became net sellers of Korean stocks in November, ending their six-month buying streak as they sought to cash in gains, data showed Friday.Offshore investors sold a net 13.37 trillion won ($9.1 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net purchase of 4.2 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Foreigners had been net buyers of Korean stocks since May.Following their net selling in November, offshore investors owned 1,192 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 29.6 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from Britain were the top sellers in November, net selling 4.5 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from the United States, who net sold 4.1 trillion won, according to the data.In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 17.62 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.Their holdings of local bonds stood at 321.6 trillion won as of end-November, accounting for 11.6 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.Yonhap