 Foreigners snap 6-month buying of Korean stocks in November
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Foreigners snap 6-month buying of Korean stocks in November

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 09:24
A screen in Hana Bank shows Korea's benchmark Kospi closing on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank shows Korea's benchmark Kospi closing on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign investors became net sellers of Korean stocks in November, ending their six-month buying streak as they sought to cash in gains, data showed Friday.
 
Offshore investors sold a net 13.37 trillion won ($9.1 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net purchase of 4.2 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

Foreigners had been net buyers of Korean stocks since May.
 
Following their net selling in November, offshore investors owned 1,192 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 29.6 percent of total market capitalization.
 
By country, investors from Britain were the top sellers in November, net selling 4.5 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from the United States, who net sold 4.1 trillion won, according to the data.
 
In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 17.62 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
 
Their holdings of local bonds stood at 321.6 trillion won as of end-November, accounting for 11.6 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags korea stocks shares market foreign investors

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on eased AI bubble concerns

Foreigners snap 6-month buying of Korean stocks in November

Lee vows expansionary fiscal policy for time being to boost economy

SK hynix shares plummet with Korea Exchange's 'warning' designation

Seoul to create sovereign wealth fund, special fund for export support: finance chief

Related Stories

Foreigners scoop up Korean stocks for 5th month in September

Foreign investors dump stocks and buy bonds

Foreign investors sell Korean stocks for ninth month in April

Stocks extend losing streak ahead of Fed's interest rate decision

Financial regulator vows to make local markets more friendly to foreign investors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)