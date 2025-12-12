Kospi opens higher on eased AI bubble concerns

Shares opened higher Friday after concerns over a bubble in the AI industry eased following better-than-expected earnings by Broadcom on Wall Street.The benchmark Kospi added 21.28 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,131.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Investors around the globe have voiced concerns over a potential bubble in the AI sector after this year's rally in major tech shares, with Oracle's recent disappointing earnings further weighing on sentiment.Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.21 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, however, fell 0.26 percent.Analysts, however, said Broadcom's expectation-beating results released after the closing bell eased such concerns over tech shares.In Seoul, top market cap Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, and SK hynix gained 1.42 percent.Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.59 percent, and its sister Kia increased 0.81 percent.The won was trading at 1,471.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.05 percent from the previous session's close of 1,470.4 won.Yonhap