Exclusive: Newmark, known for ties to Trump's inner circle, launches operations in Korea

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 19:21 Updated: 12 Dec. 2025, 19:23
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The building on the right side is Newmark's New York headquarters. [NEWMARK KOREA]

 
Newmark, a New York-based real estate advisory firm known for its ties with U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has officially launched operations in Korea, placing the firm in direct competition with existing players including CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.
 
Operating more than 170 offices globally, Newmark is widely considered a leading real estate advisory and brokerage firm.
 

The firm’s market clout is linked to its association with a key member of the Trump administration: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who led the firm from 2011 — when it was acquired by the BGC Group, a financial services company founded by Lutnick — to his appointment as commerce secretary in February. Though Lutnick has divested his stakes in both businesses, his son Kyle Lutnick remains a director at Newmark.
 
The Nasdaq-listed brokerage firm also advised the sale of the Trump Organization's rights to its Washington hotel in 2021.
 
John Pritchard, the managing director and country head of Newmark Korea

 
John Pritchard, a former division head at Cushman & Wakefield Korea and the new managing director and country head for Newmark Korea, told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the firm aims to offer end-to-end services — with an initial focus on advisory and transaction services.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listen to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 19. [AP]

 
“From the start, the Korea office will focus on core advisory and transaction services — across retail, multinational occupier representation, logistics and industrial leasing — [as well as] sales, capital markets and strategic consulting, supported by specialized teams covering core [...] assets and data centers,” he said, adding that additional service lines such as project management and property management would be incorporated later.
 
Newmark has also recently opened offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bangalore, India. According to Pritchard, the recent rise in interest and investment in Seoul's commercial real estate caught the firm's eye and made it consider opening a branch as part of its expansion plan.
 
“Strategically, Seoul strengthens Newmark’s Asia-Pacific platform by connecting multinational clients [...] and supporting Korean companies and capital in their outbound expansion, positioning Korea as a core growth market within Newmark’s international strategy,” he said.
 
Pritchard continued that he has set his sights on data center facilities.
 
“Over the past 5 years, data center investment in Korea has transformed from a historically viewed infrastructure, domestic lead market to an international core investment asset type that has attracted operators, hyperscalers and investment funds that have entered the market in a bullish fashion,” he said.
 
Seoul continues to see a high demand for business offices in areas including Magok and Sangam-dong, according to the country hread. Neighborhoods such as Seongsu-dong and Seoul Forest see a demand for both offices and multipurpose spaces encompassing residential, commercial and cultural facilities. 
 
“The Seongsu-Seoul Forest area has emerged as a new investment destination for office and mixed-use assets, supported by the convergence of content- and design-driven industries with lifestyle-oriented demand,” Pritchard said.
 
“Taken together, these trends reflect a structural shift in investor preferences, moving beyond traditional location-driven premiums toward noncore markets characterized by strong industry clustering and long-term demand stability.”

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
