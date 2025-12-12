 Google Korea names ex-Samsung, Apple Korea executive as new chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Google Korea names ex-Samsung, Apple Korea executive as new chief

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 20:33
This photo provided by Google Korea shows the company's new chief, Yoon Koo. [GOOGLE KOREA]

This photo provided by Google Korea shows the company's new chief, Yoon Koo. [GOOGLE KOREA]

 
Google Korea said Friday it has appointed Yoon Koo, also known as Brandon Yoon, as its new head.
 
Yoon will serve as country managing director starting Jan. 5 and will oversee the company's advertising sales operations, according to Google Korea.
 

Related Article

He is widely regarded as an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the Korean and U.S. information technology and digital transformation sectors, having held leadership roles at Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Apple Korea.
 
"We expect Yoon's extensive experience and leadership to help accelerate Google Korea's future growth momentum," Google Korea said.
 
Yoon said he would work to expand Google's AI presence in Korea, which he described as one of the world's most dynamic and innovative markets.
 
"My mission is clear: to ensure Google is a true partner in Korea's success," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.
 
"We will aggressively leverage the momentum of Gemini and AI to democratize growth, foster innovation and empower our strategic customers spanning global conglomerates, small and mid-sized businesses and startups to achieve their greatest ambitions."

Yonhap
tags google korea microsoft samsung electronics apple

More in Industry

Google Korea names ex-Samsung, Apple Korea executive as new chief

Hanwha ups Austal stake in key step toward U.S. Navy shipbuilding

Exclusive: Newmark, known for ties to Trump's inner circle, launches operations in Korea

HYBE and K-pop artists named on Billboard's top promoters and tour revenue lists

Hyundai vice chairman seeks to assure staff after autonomous driving division chief's abrupt departure

Related Stories

Samsung may replace Google with Bing on Galaxy

Learning from the reinvention of Microsoft

Gaming gear

Samsung at center of Google's crucial antitrust trial in U.S.

Google, Apple fined for breaching Korea's data collection laws
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)