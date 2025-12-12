Google Korea names ex-Samsung, Apple Korea executive as new chief

Google Korea said Friday it has appointed Yoon Koo, also known as Brandon Yoon, as its new head.Yoon will serve as country managing director starting Jan. 5 and will oversee the company's advertising sales operations, according to Google Korea.He is widely regarded as an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the Korean and U.S. information technology and digital transformation sectors, having held leadership roles at Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Apple Korea."We expect Yoon's extensive experience and leadership to help accelerate Google Korea's future growth momentum," Google Korea said.Yoon said he would work to expand Google's AI presence in Korea, which he described as one of the world's most dynamic and innovative markets."My mission is clear: to ensure Google is a true partner in Korea's success," he wrote in a LinkedIn post."We will aggressively leverage the momentum of Gemini and AI to democratize growth, foster innovation and empower our strategic customers spanning global conglomerates, small and mid-sized businesses and startups to achieve their greatest ambitions."Yonhap