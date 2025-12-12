 HYBE and K-pop artists named on Billboard's top promoters and tour revenue lists
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:31 Updated: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:34
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop powerhouse HYBE grossed $469.2 million from its artists' world tours this year, ranking fourth in global tour revenue — five spots higher than last year — according to Billboard's “Top Promoters” list.
 
HYBE accumulated an audience of 3.3 million across 213 concerts.
 

BTS member J-Hope [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Live Nation ranked No. 1 with $7.6 billion, followed by AEG Presents with $2.5 billion and Ocesa at $940.7 million.
 
The “Top Promoters” list is part of the U.S. music and entertainment magazine’s annual Boxscore report. This year's figures used data from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30 this year. 
 
Boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

On Billboard's “Top Tours” list, a handful of K-pop acts landed within the top 40 in terms of tour revenue: Stray Kids at No. 10 with $185.7 million, Seventeen at No. 17 with $142.4 million, BTS member J-Hope at No. 32 with $79.9 million and Enhypen at No. 37 with $76.1 million. 
 
Stray Kids attracted 1.3 million concertgoers across 31 shows, Seventeen 964,000 across 34, J-Hope 504,000 across 33 and Enhypen 556,000 across 25.
 
Coldplay topped the same list, with 3.5 million audience members across 59 concerts for a revenue of $464.9 million. Beyoncé followed with 1.6 million attendees across 32 shows for a revenue of $407.6 million. 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags billboard concert revenue hybe stray kids seventeen bts j-hope enhypen

