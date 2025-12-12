Hyundai vice chairman seeks to assure staff after autonomous driving division chief's abrupt departure
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:25
Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon sought to steady staff on Friday after the abrupt resignation of Song Chang-hyeon, a senior executive who oversaw the group’s software and autonomous driving strategy, telling employees the automaker would press ahead with key projects without disruption.
“The transition to a software-driven mobility company is a nonnegotiable goal tied to the group’s survival and future,” Chang said in an email sent early on Friday to employees at Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) division and software research arm 42dot, both previously headed by Song.
Song stepped down on Dec. 5 after meeting Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, a move that has fueled speculation over the circumstances of his departure and added to uncertainty within the organization.
In Friday's email, Chang also thanked Song and the staff for their work on software-defined vehicles, writing, “I extend my deep gratitude to former CEO Song and our team members for their dedication and passion as they have worked on the front lines of an uncharted area.”
He said the progress made so far “forms the foundation for realizing the future we are pursuing.”
The vice chairman said 42dot would continue to function as the group’s main software center and further develop major projects launched under Song, including the XP2 autonomous driving roadmap and the XV1 small EV scheduled for release in 2027.
He said the projects would proceed under the leadership of Choi Jin-hee, a vice president at 42dot. He added that the AVP division would continue to work closely with the research arm.
Seeming to address the internal unease surrounding Song's departure, Chang urged employees “not to be swayed by unfounded rumors or speculation from outside,” and said building “a true one-team structure that brings together capabilities across the group” was a priority.
Chang said he plans to meet key development leaders in the near term “to listen to their views and discuss response measures,” adding that candid communication and cooperation could turn the leadership change into an opportunity for renewed momentum.
Song, a former chief technology officer at Naver, founded mobility startup 42dot in 2019 and joined Hyundai Motor Group in 2021 at Chung’s recommendation to lead its transportation services business.
Hyundai Motor acquired 42dot in 2022 for 427.7 billion won ($290 million) and has invested about 2 trillion won in the company since then, according to industry estimates.
Despite the investment, Hyundai Motor Group has yet to deliver autonomous driving results that meet internal expectations, according to analysts and industry officials.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
