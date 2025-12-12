 Musinsa to open its first overseas outlet in Shanghai
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Musinsa to open its first overseas outlet in Shanghai

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 15:00
This rendering provided by Musinsa shows a Musinsa Standard store on Huaihai Road, the company's first overseas offline outlet, which is set to open in Shanghai on Dec. 14. [MUSINSA]

This rendering provided by Musinsa shows a Musinsa Standard store on Huaihai Road, the company's first overseas offline outlet, which is set to open in Shanghai on Dec. 14. [MUSINSA]

 
Musinsa, a Korean fashion and retail platform, said on Friday that it will open its first overseas outlet in China as part of its global expansion strategy.
 
Musinsa Standard outlet, which sells the company's in-house fashion brands, will open at the Huaihai Parkson Shopping Center in Shanghai on Sunday, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
“We selected Shanghai as the first overseas destination [...] because the city is emerging as a trendsetting hub for young global consumers. We plan to open more offline stores across China,” the company said.
 
In addition to the Musinsa Standard store, the company will open a Musinsa Store outlet — a curated K-fashion store carrying partner brands — in Shanghai later this month, with a Tokyo store planned for next year.
 
Musinsa currently offers more than 10,000 Korean fashion brands on its online platform. In Korea, it operates 32 Musinsa Standard outlets and six Musinsa Store locations.
 
About 4,000 domestic brands also sell their products through Musinsa Global, the company's English-language platform targeting 13 strategic markets, excluding China.

Yonhap
tags musinsa shanghai china

More in Industry

Musinsa to open its first overseas outlet in Shanghai

Eldest son of Hotel Shilla CEO accepted to Seoul National University

Exclusive: Samsung chief meets with Elon Musk in Texas months after major chip deal

Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Plant turns national embarrassment into global model

For young Koreans, 'American dream' is fading as realities set in

Related Stories

Musinsa, Anta Sports form joint venture to sell sportswear in China

Shanghai relocates hundreds of thousands of people, restricts transport for storm

G-Dragon to take digital art exhibition overseas, starting in Shanghai

Korean students in Shanghai suffer after being stuck in their rooms

Musinsa Standard sets up shop in Daegu, Korea's O.G. textile hub
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)