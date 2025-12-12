Musinsa to open its first overseas outlet in Shanghai

Musinsa, a Korean fashion and retail platform, said on Friday that it will open its first overseas outlet in China as part of its global expansion strategy.Musinsa Standard outlet, which sells the company's in-house fashion brands, will open at the Huaihai Parkson Shopping Center in Shanghai on Sunday, the company said in a press release.“We selected Shanghai as the first overseas destination [...] because the city is emerging as a trendsetting hub for young global consumers. We plan to open more offline stores across China,” the company said.In addition to the Musinsa Standard store, the company will open a Musinsa Store outlet — a curated K-fashion store carrying partner brands — in Shanghai later this month, with a Tokyo store planned for next year.Musinsa currently offers more than 10,000 Korean fashion brands on its online platform. In Korea, it operates 32 Musinsa Standard outlets and six Musinsa Store locations.About 4,000 domestic brands also sell their products through Musinsa Global, the company's English-language platform targeting 13 strategic markets, excluding China.Yonhap