 Shinsegae Group chairman to attend Christmas dinner hosted by U.S. vice president
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:24
Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin [JOONGANG ILBO]

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin will attend a Christmas dinner hosted by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the company said Friday.
 
Chung departed earlier the same day to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place Friday night at the vice president’s official residence in Washington.
 

Key figures from the U.S. political and business spheres are expected to attend the dinner, along with members of Rockbridge Network, the organization founded by Vance.
 
Chung serves as the chairman overseeing Asia for Rockbridge Network. He also sits on the board of Rockbridge Network Korea, which officially launched as a policy think tank in October.
 
“Chung will continue to explore how the global network he has built over the years can contribute to the growth of Shinsegae Group and the development of the Korean economy,” Shinsegae Group said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG KI-HEON [[email protected]]
