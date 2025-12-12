Korea aims to launch lunar communication orbiter in 2029, lander in 2032

Korea aims to launch a lunar communication orbiter in 2029 and a lunar lander in 2032 as part of its long-term space exploration road map, the head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Friday.KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin unveiled the goals during his agency's policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung held in the central administrative city of Sejong, while highlighting the agency's plan to bolster the country's space capabilities.Yoon said the agency will attempt the 2029 orbiter mission using the domestically developed Nuri rocket. Last month, the country successfully completed the fourth launch of the space launch vehicle, placing 13 satellites into orbit.He explained that securing deep-space communications technology through a lunar communication orbiter will serve as the groundwork for the goal of sending an unmanned lunar lander in 2032.A lunar communications orbiter is essential for moon missions, as communication with Earth from the far side of the moon is not possible.According to Yoon, KASA plans to conduct at least one Nuri launch per year through 2032 to raise its success rate to over 90 percent, and develop a reusable next-generation launch vehicle by 2035.Yonhap