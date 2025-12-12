노점은 줄어드는데… 인기는 갈수록 뜨거운 한국 겨울 간식 ‘붕어빵’
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 10:44
Demand for Korea's favorite winter pastry stronger than ever as streetside stalls disappear
노점은 줄어드는데… 인기는 갈수록 뜨거운 한국 겨울 간식 ‘붕어빵’
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Bungeoppang stalls may be becoming harder to find, yet demand for the satisfyingly warm, carp-shaped pastry — a beloved icon of the Korean winter — is only growing, with fresh alternatives and upgraded venues feeding the cold and hungry instead.
carp-shaped pastry: 잉어(붕어) 모양의 페이스트리
beloved icon: 사랑받는 상징
feeding the cold and hungry: 추위와 배고픔을 달래다
붕어빵 노점은 점점 찾아보기 어려워지고 있지만, 한국 겨울의 상징인 따뜻한 붕어빵을 찾는 수요는 꾸준히 증가하고 있다. 대신 새로운 대체품과 업그레이드된 판매 장소들이 추위에 지친 사람들의 허기를 달래주고 있다
.
Across Seoul, the number of street vendors dropped from 6,079 in 2020 to 4,741 last year — more than a 20 percent decrease in just four years. That shrinking presence is felt on the ground.
shrinking presence: 줄어드는 존재감
to be felt on the ground: 현장에서 체감되다
서울 전역에서 노점 수는 2020년 6079곳에서 지난해 4741곳으로 줄어 4년 만에 20% 이상 감소했다. 이러한 감소는 현장에서 더욱 뚜렷하게 느껴진다.
On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Jongno District, central Seoul, the app Bungsekwon — created in 2020 as stalls became scarce — showed three bungeoppang carts near Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station. The map marks vendors across the country so people can find them. So far, it has been downloaded 100,000 times.
scarce: 희귀하다
최근 어느 화요일 오후, 서울 종로구에서 ‘붕세권’이란 이름의 애플리케이션은 을지로입구역 6번 출구 근처에 붕어빵 노점 3곳을 표시하고 있었다. 2020년 노점이 줄어들며 만들어진 이 지도는 전국의 노점을 알려 사람들이 쉽게 찾도록 돕는다. 현재까지 다운로드 수는 10만회에 달한다.
Despite the map promising numerous vendors, the latest user reviews dated back to early January. And as is often the case, the coordinates pinned on the map led only to empty patches of sidewalk.
as is often the case: 흔히 그렇듯
patches of sidewalk: 인도
지도에는 여러 노점이 표시되어 있었지만, 최신 이용자 후기는 지난해 1월 초에 그친 상태였다. 흔히 그렇듯 지도의 좌표는 텅 빈 인도만 가리키고 있었다.
The shrinking number of bungeoppang stalls has been widely attributed to rising ingredient and oil costs. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, domestic red beans — the key filling of bungeoppang — hit 748,800 won ($510) per 40 kilograms last month, up more than 20 percent from the price a year earlier.
widely attributed: 주된 원인으로 널리 꼽히는
key filling: 핵심 속재료
붕어빵 노점이 줄어든 주요 원인으로는 원재료와 기름값 상승이 꼽힌다. 한국농수산식품유통공사에 따르면 붕어빵의 대표 속재료인 국내산 팥은 지난달 40kg당 748800원을 기록해 1년 전보다 20% 이상 올랐다.
Crackdowns on unlicensed street stalls have also pushed them out. In principle, street vendors must obtain permission from their local government to sell bunggeoppang, and they must pay a road-use fee.
crackdowns on unlicensed street stalls: 무허가 노점 단속
road-use fee: 도로 사용료
무허가 노점 단속도 붕어빵 노점 감소에 한몫 했다. 원칙적으로 노점상이 붕어빵을 판매하려면 지자체의 허가를 받고 도로 사용료를 내야 한다.
Seoul's Dongdaemun District Office, which became the first local government to introduce a special police unit dedicated to cracking down on illegally operating street stalls, has dismantled 154 of 281 identified illegal sites so far this year. In Gwangju's five districts, authorities conducted more than 540 crackdowns on bunggeoppang stalls last year alone, mainly driven by a rise in citizen complaints — an increase of about 60 percent compared to 2023.
crackdown: 단속
dismantled: 철거했다
citizen complaints: 민원
서울 동대문구청은 불법 노점을 단속하는 특별 전담 조직을 처음으로 도입해 올해 확인된 281곳 중 154곳을 철거했다. 광주의 5개 자치구에서는 지난해에만 540건 이상의 단속이 이뤄졌으며, 이는 주민 민원 증가 — 2023년 대비 약 60% 증가 — 가 주요 요인이었다.
However, their scarcity is only fueling demand, prompting people to seek them out and to buy one on the spot even if they hadn't planned to. "I didn't expect to find a bungeoppang stall here, but I bought some right away because I hardly see them anymore," said Ha Yeon-ji, a university student who picked up three pieces fish-shaped pastries stuffed with red bean paste a stall near Gayang Station in Mapo District. Like Ha, many passersby seemed surprised to stumble upon the cart and stopped instantly, creating a steady stream of people grabbing one as they walked past.
fueling demand: 수요를 자극하다
stumble upon the cart: 우연히 노점을 발견하다
하지만 붕어빵 노점이 드물어질수록 수요는 더욱 높아져, 계획에 없던 사람들도 발견 즉시 구매하도록 만든다. “여기서 붕어빵 노점을 볼 줄 몰랐는데, 요즘 너무 보기 힘들어서 바로 샀어요.” 마포구 가양역 근처에서 붕어빵을 산 대학생 하연지 씨는 이렇게 말했다. 하 씨처럼 지나가던 사람들 대부분은 우연히 노점을 발견하고 놀라 멈춰 섰고, 이로 인해 꾸준한 줄이 이어졌다.
The enthusiasm for bungeoppang isn't limited to locals. Korea's beloved winter snack is drawing lines not only from residents but also from foreign travelers. Near Euljiro 1-ga Station's Exit 7, a small crowd of tourists had gathered around a stall, and even before the cart came into view, the sweet, toasty scent promised freshly cooked bungeoppang.
sweet, toasty scent: 달콤하고 구운 향
stretchy cheese: 쫀득한 치즈
붕어빵에 대한 열기는 현지인만의 것이 아니다. 한국의 대표 겨울 간식은 외국인 여행객들까지 줄을 세우고 있다. 을지로입구역 7번 출구 근처 한 노점에는 관광객들이 모여 있었고, 노점이 보이기도 전에 달콤하고 구운 향이 갓 만든 붕어빵의 존재를 알렸다.
The cart was plastered with handwritten notes in Chinese and Malay, and a friendly-looking man was flipping pastries on the grill. "This place is popular on TikTok and Xiaohongshu," said Lucy, a Chinese tourist who had visited with four friends. She turned her phone over to show videos of the place and the owner posing with a bungeoppang in hand. "We came to try the famous stretchy cheese one."
plastered with: 빼곡히 붙은
blew up on social media: SNS에서 폭발적 인기를 얻다
노점에는 중국어와 말레이어로 된 손글씨 메모가 빼곡히 붙어 있었고, 다정해 보이는 주인은 붕어빵을 구워내고 있었다. “여기가 틱톡이랑 샤오홍슈에서 유명하더라고요.” 친구 네 명과 함께 왔다는 중국인 관광객 루시는 휴대폰 화면을 돌려 주인이 붕어빵을 들고 포즈를 취하는 영상을 보여줬다. “우리는 유명한 쫀득 치즈 맛을 먹으러 왔어요.”
