 Nexon subsidiary's new shooter game ARC Raiders wins best multiplayer at The Game Awards
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 20:29
A key image of the company's shooter game ARC Raiders [NEXON]

ARC Raiders, a new shooter game developed by Embark Studios, a subsidiary of Nexon, has been named best multiplayer at The Game Awards 2025, the event's organizers said Friday.
 
At the annual awards show held in Los Angeles on Thursday, ARC Raiders won the category, beating out Battlefield 6, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Peak and Split Fiction.
 

Embark Studios, the Sweden-based developer behind ARC Raiders, became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexon in 2021.
 
It marks the first time that a Korean company-developed or serviced game title has won an award at the prestigious show since Krafton's battle royale video game PUBG: Battlegrounds grabbed the best multiplayer prize in 2017.
 
ARC Raiders, a third-person extraction shooter, has gained significant popularity since its global release in October.
 
Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, developed by French studio Sandfall Interactive, was named game of the year at this year's ceremony.

Yonhap
