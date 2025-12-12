Police must put credibility on the line in expanding Unification Church probe (KOR)

The political shock waves surrounding allegations that politicians received funds from the Unification Church are growing by the day. Names continue to surface across party lines, including the former oceans minister who resigned this week, the unification minister, the head of the National Intelligence Service, a former senior official in the Democratic Party (DP) and a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker. The list keeps expanding, yet every figure implicated firmly denies wrongdoing.The National Office of Investigation launched a special team within its major crimes unit on Wednesday after receiving investigation materials from a special prosecutor who has faced criticism for partisan bias. The files included testimony from a former Unification Church executive alleging that money was delivered not only to PPP lawmakers but to several DP politicians as well. The key question now is whether the police can conduct a thorough and impartial investigation in a case that carries heavy political risk. Public doubts remain. Although the police force gained expanded investigative authority after the 2021 adjustment in powers between prosecutors and police, its experience with high-profile corruption cases is limited. Past investigations involving those in power were often delayed or softened, deepening skepticism.The investigative environment is also challenging. The interior minister, who oversees police personnel appointments and administrative supervision, is a sitting DP lawmaker. With regular personnel reshuffles approaching, it is unclear whether senior police officials will feel free to pursue the case without hesitation. The police leadership vacuum adds to the uncertainty. For more than six months under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the National Police Agency has been led by an acting commissioner. Even commissioners with guaranteed terms have struggled to operate independently, and an acting system is seen as even more vulnerable to political pressure. What is needed now is an investigation driven by resolve rather than caution.Speed is just as crucial. The materials turned over by the special prosecutor reportedly cite both bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act. The statute of limitations for standard bribery cases is seven years, but under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, cases involving more than 10 million won ($6,800) in bribes can extend to 10 or 15 years. Yet suspected violations of the Political Funds Act dating back to 2018 may expire this year under a seven-year limit. No investigation should falter because the clock runs out. The police must reinforce their team and move quickly and thoroughly.If the case is mishandled or allowed to fade, public calls for an independent counsel will grow fast. That outcome would invite renewed criticism of the police force’s lack of capacity and neutrality, undermining the authority it gained when investigative powers were shifted from prosecutors. This is why the police must treat this investigation as a test of their institutional credibility.통일교 금품수수 의혹과 관련한 정치권의 파문이 걷잡을 수 없이 커지고 있다. 사퇴한 전재수 전 해양수산부 장관을 비롯해 정동영 통일부 장관, 이종석 국가정보원장, 정진상 전 민주당 정무조정실장, 나경원 국민의힘 의원 등 여야를 가리지 않고 다수 정치인의 이름이 거론되는 상황이다. 의혹이 눈덩이처럼 커지지만, 당사자들은 하나같이 강하게 부인하고 있다.경찰청 국가수사본부(국수본)는 그제(10일) 중대범죄수사과에 특별전담수사팀을 편성해 본격적인 수사에 돌입했다. 편파 수사 논란을 빚는 민중기 특검이 야당 의원뿐 아니라 다수 여당 정치인에게도 금품을 건넸다는 통일교 전 간부의 진술이 담긴 수사 자료를 뒤늦게 경찰에 이첩한 데 따른 것이다. 관심은 경찰이 정치적으로 휘발성이 큰 이번 사건을 한 점 의혹 없이 공명정대하게 수사할 수 있느냐로 쏠린다. 그러나 이런 관심에 경찰이 제대로 부응할지 의구심이 큰 것도 사실이다. 2021년 검경 수사권 조정으로 경찰의 직접수사권이 확대됐지만, 검찰과 달리 경찰의 특수수사 경험은 부족하다. 과거에도 살아 있는 권력을 수사할 때마다 정치권 눈치를 보며 수사가 지연되거나 흐지부지 무마하는 사례가 반복되면서 불신이 커졌다.수사 환경도 녹록지 않다. 현역 민주당 의원 신분인 윤호중 행정안전부 장관이 경찰 인사권과 치안 사무 지휘·감독권을 쥐고 있는 만큼, 정기 인사를 앞둔 경찰 간부들이 소신 있게 수사에 임할 수 있을지 의문이 제기된다. 게다가 이재명 정부 들어 6개월이 지나도록 경찰청장은 직무대행 체제가 이어지고 있다. 임기가 보장된 경찰청장도 소신을 펴기가 어려운 상황에서 대행 체제는 정치적 외압에 더 취약할 수 있다는 우려가 나온다. 경찰의 좌고우면하지 않는 철저한 수사 의지가 그 어느 때보다 필요한 시점이다.수사의 속도도 중요하다. 민중기 특검이 경찰에 넘긴 수사 자료에는 뇌물죄와 정치자금법 위반 혐의가 모두 적시된 것으로 알려졌다. 일반 뇌물죄는 공소시효가 7년이지만, 수뢰액이 1000만원 이상이면 특가법을 적용받아 공소시효가 10~15년으로 늘어난다. 그러나 2018년에 벌어진 정치자금법 위반 혐의는 공소시효가 7년이라 연내 만료될 가능성도 있다. 사건의 진실 규명과 처벌이 공소시효 때문에 좌절되는 일은 없어야 한다. 경찰은 수사 인력을 대폭 보강해서라도 신속하면서도 충실한 수사에 나서야 한다. 만약 경찰이 이번 사건을 부실하게 처리하면 ‘통일교 의혹 수사 특검’을 만들자는 여론이 급속히 확산될 것이다. 그렇게 된다면 검찰로부터 수사권을 넘겨받은 경찰의 수사 역량 부족과 정치적 중립성 논란이 불가피해진다. 경찰이 이번 수사에 조직의 명운을 걸어야 하는 이유가 여기에 있다.