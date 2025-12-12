Will Korea and the U.S. diverge on interest rates? (KOR)

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. Markets focused on the Fed’s dot plot, which signaled that only one additional cut is likely next year. Given inflation trends, a larger cut, as preferred by U.S. President Donald Trump, appears unlikely.The Korea-U.S. interest rate gap has narrowed to 1.25 percentage points. Whether that gap will meaningfully shrink next year, or whether the long-running rate inversion will end, remains uncertain.The Bank of Korea faces limited room to deliver an immediate rate cut. Global investment banks have raised their inflation forecasts for Korea, and the central bank has also revised its outlook upward. As long as the impact of the weak won continues to pass through from import prices to processed foods and dining costs, a premature rate cut could undermine policy credibility. A prolonged rate freeze therefore remains the more likely path.A gradual narrowing of the interest rate gap, together with a recovery in the semiconductor cycle, could support exchange rate stability. But the combination of a strong dollar, high housing prices in Seoul and persistent inflation makes it difficult for the Bank of Korea to shift toward an easing stance.Market rates are rising instead. The Bank of Korea moved to purchase government bonds this week for the first time in three years and three months, yet market reaction was muted. Korean government bond yields have reached their highest levels of the year amid a global surge in interest rates. Inflation concerns and heavy bond issuance have been major drivers.Attention now turns to what may follow after the current Fed chair’s term ends in May. Kevin Hassett, chair of the White House National Economic Council and a potential candidate to lead the Fed, has previously said rates could be cut sharply to support employment and debt management, even if inflation runs somewhat high. Markets are watching the possibility closely.Given these uncertainties, the long period of Korea-U.S. rate inversion is unlikely to end soon. Interest rates will remain the most powerful force shaping Korea’s economy and asset markets. The question is not how precisely one can predict rate movements, but how resilient the economy can remain amid constant change.미국 연방준비제도(Fed)가 10일(현지 시간) 0.25%포인트 금리 인하에 나섰다. 시장 관심은 점도표에 쏠렸는데 내년 금리 인하가 1번에 그칠 것으로 예고했다. 인플레이션을 고려하면 트럼프 대통령이 원하는 폭의 인하는 어려워 보인다. 한·미 금리 차는 1.25%포인트로 줄었으나, 내년에 금리 차가 본격 축소돼 금리 역전이 해소될지는 의문이다.한국은행은 현 경제여건에서 금리 인하로 즉각 대응하기가 어려워 보인다. 글로벌 투자은행들은 내년 한국의 물가 전망을 일제히 높였고, 한은도 전망치를 상향했다. 고환율 여파가 수입물가에서 가공식품·외식 물가로 이어지는 흐름이 지속하는 한, 성급한 금리 인하는 정책 신뢰를 흔들 수 있다. 결국 동결 기조가 당분간 이어질 가능성이 크다.한·미 금리 차가 완만히 좁혀지고 반도체 경기 회복이 이어진다면 환율 안정에 도움이 될 것이다. 고환율, 높은 서울 부동산 가격, 물가 불안으로 한은이 완화적 통화정책을 시용하기 어렵다. 시장 금리는 되레 상승했다. 이번 주 한국은행이 3년 3개월 만에 국채 매입에 나섰으나 시장 반응은 냉랭했다. 글로벌 금리 급등 속에 한국 국채금리가 연중 최고치를 기록했다. 물가 불안과 채권 과다 공급 탓이 컸음을 부정할 수 없을 것이다.내년 5월 임기가 끝나는 현 Fed 의장 이후의 변화 가능성은 관전 포인트다. 차기 의장 후보로 거론되는 케빈 해싯 백악관 국가경제위원장은 “물가가 다소 높아도 고용과 부채 이자관리를 위해 금리를 큰 폭으로 낮출 수 있다”고 언급한 바 있다. 시장이 민감하게 반응하는 대목이다. 사상 최장기간 이어지는 한·미 금리 역전이 이른 시일에 해소될 가능성은 작다. 결국 금리는 앞으로도 우리 경제와 자산시장의 가장 강력한 변수로 남는다. 중요한 것은 ‘금리가 어떻게 움직일까’를 집요하게 예측하는 것이 아니라, 변화에 흔들리지 않는 균형의 힘을 갖는 일이 아닐까.