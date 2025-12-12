Music copyright association launches online portal to claim YouTube residuals

Stray Kids, Rosé and 'KPop Demon Hunters' nab spots on Billboard year-end charts

Singer Hwasa's 'Good Goodbye' becomes first No. 1 on new Billboard K-pop chart

ZeroBaseOne's Zhang Hao named Picnic's 'artist who lit up 2025'

HYBE and K-pop artists named on Billboard's top promoters and tour revenue lists

Music industry laws not keeping pace with speed of AI, to the detriment of artists

Chinese companies illegally claim Korean content as their own

Culture Ministry says OTT services must now pay for copyrighted music

YouTube global streaming issue resolved, no reason given for outage

Google planning to unbundle YouTube Premium, music streaming service in Korea