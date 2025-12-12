 Music copyright association launches online portal to claim YouTube residuals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Music copyright association launches online portal to claim YouTube residuals

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:34
The Korea Music Copyright Association's online claims system that allows rights holders to directly view and claim residuals generated from YouTube [KOMCA]

The Korea Music Copyright Association's online claims system that allows rights holders to directly view and claim residuals generated from YouTube [KOMCA]

 
The Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) launched an online claims system on Friday that allows rights holders to directly view and claim residuals generated from YouTube.
 
Residuals refer to copyright fees generated on YouTube that remain unclaimed — either because the rightful owner has not been identified or because the royalties were not charged to Google, the operator of YouTube, within two years of being generated.
 

Related Article

Komca managed approximately 73.6 billion won ($49.9 million) in residuals generated in Korea between the third quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2022. However, it has not received any new residuals from YouTube since the third quarter of 2022.
 
The new online system allows rights holders to search for the usage of their copyrighted works and file claims through a streamlined process. The service is available to all rights holders, regardless of Komca membership.
 
Users can search for their works by entering their information or YouTube video titles. Once a match is found, submitting the necessary documents and identity verification is required.
 
Claims can be filed through Jan. 31, 2026, after which payments will be made sequentially following a review process. The service is currently only available in Korean.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags copyright korea music youtube

More in K-pop

Music copyright association launches online portal to claim YouTube residuals

HYBE and K-pop artists named on Billboard's top promoters and tour revenue lists

ZeroBaseOne's Zhang Hao named Picnic's 'artist who lit up 2025'

Singer Hwasa's 'Good Goodbye' becomes first No. 1 on new Billboard K-pop chart

Stray Kids, Rosé and 'KPop Demon Hunters' nab spots on Billboard year-end charts

Related Stories

Music industry laws not keeping pace with speed of AI, to the detriment of artists

Chinese companies illegally claim Korean content as their own

Culture Ministry says OTT services must now pay for copyrighted music

YouTube global streaming issue resolved, no reason given for outage

Google planning to unbundle YouTube Premium, music streaming service in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)