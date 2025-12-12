Music copyright association launches online portal to claim YouTube residuals
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 17:34
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) launched an online claims system on Friday that allows rights holders to directly view and claim residuals generated from YouTube.
Residuals refer to copyright fees generated on YouTube that remain unclaimed — either because the rightful owner has not been identified or because the royalties were not charged to Google, the operator of YouTube, within two years of being generated.
Komca managed approximately 73.6 billion won ($49.9 million) in residuals generated in Korea between the third quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2022. However, it has not received any new residuals from YouTube since the third quarter of 2022.
The new online system allows rights holders to search for the usage of their copyrighted works and file claims through a streamlined process. The service is available to all rights holders, regardless of Komca membership.
Users can search for their works by entering their information or YouTube video titles. Once a match is found, submitting the necessary documents and identity verification is required.
Claims can be filed through Jan. 31, 2026, after which payments will be made sequentially following a review process. The service is currently only available in Korean.
