ZeroBaseOne's Zhang Hao named Picnic's 'artist who lit up 2025'

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 14:23
The winning piece of fan art celebrating Zhang Hao's selection as the K-pop artist who ″lit up 2025 with their presence.″ [PICNIC]

Zhang Hao of ZeroBaseOne was selected as the K-pop artist who "lit up 2025 with their presence," according to fan voting platform Picnic.
 
Through an online poll by the K-pop–themed voting platform, which ran from Nov. 7 to Nov. 21 with participation from fans in 175 countries, Zhang Hao received 24,183 votes. He was followed by Bamby from Plave who received 23,379 votes and Riize's Wonbin, who received 15,160 votes.
 

According to Picnic, the vote featured artists who shone with their presence both on stage and in everyday life.
 
Zhang Hao made a donation to support relief efforts following the fire that broke out in Hong Kong’s Tai Po District on Nov. 26. ZeroBaseOne, a project group that was formed through Mnet's audition program, “Boys Planet” (2023), has extended its activities for another two months until the end of March and is set to hold an encore concert and release a new song.
 
"This vote was an opportunity for fans to choose the artists who lit up this year," Picnic wrote via press release. "As an artist who represents 2025, there are high expectations for Zhang Hao's upcoming activities."
 
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic holds weekly votes on various topics related to K-pop stars.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
BY LEE TAE-HEE

