Fans urge Key to address rumors on alleged ties with controversial 'doctor'
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 20:13
Fans of MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-) are calling on boy band SHINee member Key to clarify rumors about his alleged ties to a woman nicknamed the “Injection Aunt,” who was recently embroiled in controversy over providing illegal medical services to comedian Park Na-rae.
On Thursday, fans posted a statement on the “I Live Alone” dashboard on local community platform DC Inside, urging Key to address the matter before appearing as a host at the upcoming MBC Entertainment Awards, slated for Dec. 29.
“Through ‘I Live Alone,’ Key has opened up about his home, lifestyle, family and pet dogs — challenging the stereotype that [K-pop] idols do not share their private lives,” the statement read. “To many viewers, he is remembered as a veteran idol who has worked in the entertainment industry for 18 years and takes his work seriously and speaks and acts with intention.”
However, fans expressed disappointment over what they see as a gap between the “integrity” Key has shown on the program and his silence on the recent controversy.
“In light of recent reports and rumors surrounding Key, as well as the silence from both him and his agency, we feel a growing disconnect between the candid image he presented on ‘I Live Alone’ and his current stance,” the post continued.
Key is scheduled to co-host the upcoming MBC Entertainment Awards. Fans questioned whether it would be responsible for him to appear on such a prominent stage without addressing the issue.
“What are your thoughts and stance on the recent controversy involving you?” the statement asked. “Viewers want to hear directly from you about how you reconcile your previously shown honesty, professionalism and responsibility with the current situation. We hope that Key’s longstanding career, good deeds and sincerity shown on ‘I Live Alone’ are not reduced to a mere image.”
The controversy stems from recent allegations that Park received illegal cosmetic treatments from the individual in question. Following this, a post from the woman’s social media account surfaced in which she addressed two dogs named “Comme des” and “Garcons” — names also known to belong to Key’s pet poodles. The interior shown in the video also appeared similar to that of Key’s home, fueling speculation about a personal connection.
Key and his agency SM Entertainment have not released a statement regarding the matter.
Other celebrities linked to the woman have already issued clarifications. Musician Jung Jae-hyung said on Wednesday that he has “no personal connection” with the woman. SHINee member Onew, another rumored acquaintance, stated through his agency on Thursday that he visited the woman’s clinic once for skincare upon a friend’s recommendation, denying any deeper ties.
