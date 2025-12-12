Snow, rain to cover Korea throughout the weekend
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 11:19
Snow and rain will blanket much of Korea through the weekend, with heavy, wet snow expected in parts of the east coast and central inland regions. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) urged caution as the snow could damage buildings and make travel difficult.
Snowfall was forecast to begin along the east coast from Thursday into Friday before spreading to central inland areas on Saturday, where accumulations could reach heavy snow advisory levels, the KMA said on Thursday.
The snowfall will last longer than the brief but intense event on Dec. 4, and would contain a higher proportion of wet snow, the agency added.
From Thursday to Friday, heavy snow was forecast in mountainous areas and along the east coast of Gangwon, as well as in the mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang, as cold easterly winds push snow clouds inland from the East Sea. The clouds form due to temperature differences between the sea surface and the atmosphere.
As the clouds cross the Taebaek Mountains, terrain effects will further strengthen snowfall, with hourly accumulations of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.4 to 1.2 inches) forecast.
Expected snowfall totals range from 3 to 8 centimeters in Gangwon’s mountainous areas and along the east coast, with some locations receiving more than 10 centimeters. The mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang may see 1 to 5 centimeters, while Ulleung Island and Dokdo are forecast to receive 1 to 3 centimeters. Inland Gangwon and the northern east coast of North Gyeongsang are expected to see around 1 centimeter each.
Snow along the east coast is forecast to be particularly heavy and wet.
“There is a high risk of structural damage to livestock sheds and plastic greenhouses, so advance inspections are necessary,” the KMA said.
Temperatures will also drop sharply. Morning lows on Friday fell by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) from the previous day, with some west coast areas seeing declines of more than 10 degrees Celsius. The agency said it may consider issuing cold wave advisories in some regions.
On Saturday, rain and snow will spread nationwide as a high-pressure system from the northwest meets relatively warmer air pushing north. Central inland areas may see snowfall heavy enough to trigger snow advisories.
Snowfall could reach about 10 centimeters in some areas.
The agency forecast 5 to 10 centimeters in inland and mountainous Gangwon; 3 to 8 centimeters in northern and southeastern Gyeonggi and central and northern Chungcheong provinces; and 1 to 5 centimeters in Seoul, Incheon, southwestern Gyeonggi, the five Yellow Sea islands and inland northern North Gyeongsang.
Jeju Island’s mountainous areas, parts of Chungcheong and eastern North Jeolla are expected to receive 1 to 3 centimeters.
“Unlike the snow on Dec. 4, which fell heavily for 30 minutes to an hour in the greater Seoul area, snowfall on Saturday could continue for a long period,” the agency said, adding that snowfall totals could vary depending on temperature changes that affect whether precipitation falls as rain or snow.
On Sunday, cold air moving southward on northwesterly winds will generate snow clouds over the Yellow Sea, bringing rain or snow mainly to coastal areas of South Chungcheong, the Jeolla provinces and Gwangju. Strong winds are expected nationwide, with rough seas forecast.
“Ferry services and flights may be disrupted in Jeju and island areas of South Jeolla, so travelers should check schedules in advance,” the KMA said.
Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages through the weekend. Morning lows on Friday ranged from minus 8 to 4 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 4 to 11 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, morning temperatures will range from minus 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 3 to 13 degrees Celsius.
Next week, temperatures are expected to rise to around 3 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, though conditions will still feel chilly. In Seoul, morning lows are forecast at minus 2 to 2 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 3 to 9 degrees Celsius. Additional rain or snow is expected in central regions on Tuesday and in eastern Gangwon on Wednesday.
