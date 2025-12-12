 Businessman involved in illegal North Korea remittance case named among top tax dodgers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Businessman involved in illegal North Korea remittance case named among top tax dodgers

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 13:39
Kim Sung-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool, on July 12, 2024. [YONHAP]

Kim Sung-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool, on July 12, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
A businessman involved in illegal money transfers to North Korea is among thousands of individuals and companies who have failed to pay more than 200 million won ($136,000) in taxes, tax authorities said Friday.
 
The National Tax Service (NTS) made public the names of 6,848 people and 4,161 companies, and the amount of tax they have not paid as of end-2024 on its website. Collectively, those on the list owe a combined 7.37 trillion won in unpaid taxes.
 

Related Article

Among the delinquents, 78.1 percent owed between 200 million and 500 million won, the agency said.
 
Notable individuals on the list included Kim Sung-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool, who owes 16.5 billion won in unpaid inheritance and other taxes, placing him in the top 10, the NTS said.
 
Kim was previously convicted on charges of transferring $8 million to North Korea via China on behalf of Gyeonggi in 2019, when President Lee Jae Myung was its governor.
 
The individual at the top of the list is Kwon Hyuk, chairman of Sido Group, who owes 393.8 billion won in comprehensive income taxes, the NTS said.
 
Kwon, founder of Sido Moolsan, a shipping management firm founded in 1990, built a network of subsidiaries across South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong. He was also listed in 2020 for unpaid inheritance taxes of 2.2 billion won.
 
Among disclosed delinquent corporations, 77.9 percent owed between 200 million and 500 million won in unpaid taxes, the NTS said.
 
Sido Tanker Holdings, also led by Kwon, topped the corporate list, along with two affiliated companies, the agency said.

Yonhap
tags north korea tax illegal

More in North Korea

Businessman involved in illegal North Korea remittance case named among top tax dodgers

North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

North's Kim delivers 'important conclusion' at party plenary meeting: KCNA

Unification minister advocates for dialogue over tougher sanctions in North Korea relations

North's Kim pays condolatory visit to Russian embassy to mourn envoy's death

Related Stories

U.S., South Korea sanction a North Korean banker

North Korean tech workers, South Korean gangsters team up on illegal online gambling

Man arrested for illegally manufacturing and selling cigarettes online

No. of illegal drones near Incheon Int'l Airport drops in 2025

Dozens of drivers, two travel agency heads busted for illegally transporting foreign tourists
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)