 North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 10:02
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that the North convened from Dec. 9 to 11 in this photo carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 12. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that the North convened from Dec. 9 to 11 in this photo carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 12. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un praised his country's achievements in 2025, which included sending troops to overseas military operations, state media KCNA said on Friday.
 
Kim has been presiding over a key party meeting this week to note policy plans and their execution as the country prepares to convene the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, expected early next year.
 

Related Article

According to Kim, North Korea saw "accelerated forward momentum and redoubled self-sustainability" in 2025, KCNA said on Friday.
 
"Over the past year, various soldiers of our military have participated in overseas military operations to demonstrate the reputation of our military," KCNA said, as one example of the country's achievements.
 
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a mutual defence pact, and North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
 
Kim said that the country's "five-year" policy plan broke through a boundary in 2025 toward full-scale development, KCNA added.

Reuters
tags north korea kim jong-un russia troops military

More in North Korea

North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says

North's Kim delivers 'important conclusion' at party plenary meeting: KCNA

Unification minister advocates for dialogue over tougher sanctions in North Korea relations

North's Kim pays condolatory visit to Russian embassy to mourn envoy's death

Why are some South Korean officials suggesting scaling back military exercises with the U.S.?

Related Stories

South shows 'grave concern' over North's dispatch of 6,000 troops to Russia

North Korea acknowledges sending troops to Russia for first time

Putin thanks North Korea for dispatching troops to Kursk

Shoigu visit to Pyongyang hints at possible third North Korean deployment to Kursk

North Korean leader discusses military ties with Russia’s vice defense minister
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)