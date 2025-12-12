2 killed, 2 trapped after collapse at library construction site in Gwangju
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 09:13
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
As of Friday morning, two workers have been confirmed dead and two others remain missing after a steel structure collapsed at a library construction site in Gwangju on Thursday. Firefighters continued search and rescue operations through the night.
Search operations are ongoing to locate the missing workers believed to be trapped under twisted steel and concrete debris amid low visibility and fears of further collapse. Two large cranes are being used to stabilize concrete structures and steel columns, while rescuers are using thermographic cameras and other detection devices to search through the debris.
The accident was reported at 1:58 p.m., and stated that four workers were trapped under the collapsed steel structure at the construction site.
Firefighters pulled out a 47-year-old worker, who was taken to a hospital while unconscious and was later pronounced dead. A second worker was located and recovered at 8:13 p.m. on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the site.
The remaining two have not been located yet, according to authorities.
The four victims were identified as technicians affiliated with a subcontractor. All of them are Korean nationals.
The rescue operation was delayed as firefighters needed to scrape off the hardening concrete poured earlier in the day and cut the rebar to facilitate the operation.
"We will do our best to conduct stabilizing work and search operations in tandem to swiftly locate the missing," a firefighter said.
Firefighting representatives said the structure appeared to have collapsed while ready-mixed concrete was being poured. A construction site source told Yonhap News Agency that the rooftop of the second floor appeared to have collapsed down to the first floor, with no supports installed in between.
The library under construction was being built by the Gwangju metropolitan government on the site of a former waste incineration plant. The 51.6 billion-won ($35 million) project was being built to cover a total floor area of 11,286 square meters (2.8 acres) across two stories above ground and two basement floors.
President Lee Jae Myung ordered authorities to make all-out efforts to rescue workers trapped in the rubble of the construction site during a policy briefing by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Lee called on the relevant ministries to "mobilize all available personnel and equipment" to rescue the trapped workers.
The funeral for the two deceased workers has been set up in a hospital in Gwangju. Detailed schedules have not been disclosed yet. Authorities will support the funeral process and the bereaved families.
The news comes just a month after a boiler tower collapsed in Ulsan, killing seven workers and injuring two. The police and the government set up a task force to investigate those in charge, and have established task forces to investigate the latest Gwangju incident.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)