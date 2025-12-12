Applicants for class action lawsuit against Coupang in U.S. exceed 2,300

The number of people who have expressed their intention to join a U.S. class-action lawsuit against Coupang over a recent massive data leak has surpassed 2,300, a domestic law firm said Friday.Daeryun Law Firm said its U.S. subsidiary, SJKP Law Firm, has received applications from 2,346 individuals, mostly Korean nationals with U.S. citizenship, local residents and consumers living in Korea.The number is expected to rise as some consumers who joined a domestic lawsuit sought by Daeryun have also indicated they plan to participate in the U.S. class action, the law firm said.During a press conference held Monday, SJKP said it is preparing to file a class action complaint in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York against Coupang, which had the personal data of its 33.7 million users in Korea leaked but "has shown no meaningful accountability to date.""As a U.S. corporation, it must answer to the full authority of the American judicial system. Through this lawsuit, we intend to uncover the truth behind the breach and secure meaningful compensation for affected individuals," SJKP said.SJKP added that the U.S. action will proceed independently in U.S. courts regardless of developments in Korea."While Korean proceedings focus on compensating consumer harm, the U.S. lawsuit, led by SJKP in partnership with Daeryun, will address fundamentally different issues: Coupang's failures in corporate governance and breaches of disclosure obligations as a U.S.-listed company," it said.SJKP said it aims to file the class-action lawsuit against the New York-listed e-commerce giant within the year.On Nov. 29, Coupang confirmed that the personal information of 33.7 million customer accounts had been exposed — far higher than the 4,500 accounts initially reported to authorities on Nov. 20.The number of affected users is equivalent to nearly two thirds of Korea's population.Given that active users of Coupang's Product Commerce division, including its delivery service, reached 24.7 million in the third quarter, the scale of the leak suggests nearly the entire user base may have been affected.The updated figure shows that users' personal information — including names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery addresses — was compromised. However, the company said payment information and login credentials were not affected.Yonhap