2 killed, 2 trapped after collapse at library construction site in Gwangju

Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Yongin apartment

Japan protests Supreme Court ruling in partial favor of wartime forced labor victims

Members of group that sold wiretapping programs to track partners get prison sentences

Related Stories

Woman who killed 7-month-old twin daughters says disabilities, stress were motives

Top court upholds conviction of man who faked depression for lighter military duty assignment

Man sentenced to 2 years, 6 months for attempted murder of wife who asked for divorce

Father's 3-year sentence upheld for killing disabled 39-year-old son

Gwangju court imposes additional six years for inmate's fraud against fellow prisoner