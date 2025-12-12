 Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Yongin apartment
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 09:25
[YONHAP]

Two people — a man and his son — were found dead at an apartment in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Thursday. Police suspect the father killed his son before jumping to his death.
 
According to the police on Thursday, an emergency call was made at 5:55 p.m. reporting that someone had fallen from an apartment building in Giheung District, Yongin.
 

Responding to the alert with the fire department, police found the man, who is presumed to have jumped from a high floor of the apartment. His body was recovered at the scene.
 
Using a car key found in the man's pants pocket, officers located a vehicle in the apartment’s parking lot.
 
Inside the back seat, police discovered the body of the man's 9-year-old son. Two black plastic bags were placed on the boy’s abdomen.
 
Based on a preliminary autopsy, the boy is believed to have died from asphyxiation caused by compression of the neck. Investigators suspect the father strangled his son before taking his own life.
 
“[The man] is presumed to have jumped due to distress over personal issues,” a police official said. “We are still investigating the exact circumstances, including the location of the child’s death.”
 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
