Singer Kim Ho-joong's agency confirms that he did not perform as a member of the Somang Prison choir
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 16:02
Singer Kim Ho-joong, who is currently serving a prison sentence for drunk driving and a hit-and-run, did not perform at a recent concert as a member of a prison choir, according to his agency.
“It is not true that Kim performed on stage at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts as a member of the Somang Prison choir,” a representative from his agency told local outlet News1 on Thursday.
“He is not a member of the choir,” the representative said. “He is still in prison and did not go anywhere near the concert venue.”
An earlier media report claimed Kim took the stage as a singer in the Somang Prison choir during the performing arts center's annual Sejin Concert at its Sejong Grand Theater in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The report said that the choir performed four songs, and that Kim appeared to be limping during the performance.
Kim was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after he drove under the influence in Apgujeong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at 11:44 p.m. on May 9 last year. During the incident, he collided with a taxi coming from the opposite direction and fled the scene.
He was later accused of asking his manager to turn himself in on his behalf.
He was convicted of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, including injuring someone while driving under the influence.
Kim, who was held at the Seoul Detention Center, was transferred in August to Somang Prison, a privately run correctional facility.
As of Dec. 5, Kim was reportedly placed on the list of inmates being reviewed for parole by a committee under the Ministry of Justice.
Under current regulations, inmates serving indeterminate sentences become eligible for parole after completing one-third of their term.
Although Kim qualifies for the review based on age, motive, charge and risk of recidivism, some legal experts say the serious nature of his crime makes it unlikely he will be granted parole.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)