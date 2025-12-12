 Singer Sung Si-kyung chooses not to take legal action against ex-manager for alleged embezzlement
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 16:02
Singer Sung Si-kyung [SK JAEWON]

A former manager of singer Sung Si-kyung, who was accused of embezzlement, will not be prosecuted, police said on Friday.
 
The case against Sung’s former manager was recently dismissed, according to the Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct. Dismissal means the case has been closed without a substantive investigation due to a failure to meet formal legal requirements.
 

According to the police, they contacted Sung's agency during the investigation, received confirmation that it did not wish to pursue legal action and dropped the case.
 
The complaint, reportedly filed last month by a third party not affiliated with Sung's agency, called for the manager to be punished for alleged embezzlement.
 
“Given the trust built over many years with the former manager, we hope the situation can be resolved amicably,” said SK Jaewon, Sung's agency, in a statement.
 
“What matters most is helping those who have suffered losses recover,” the agency added. “We plan to fully cooperate to ensure that apologies and compensation can be made in a way that satisfies all parties. We respectfully ask that there be no further speculation on or misinterpretation of the matter.”
 
Last month, media reports revealed that the manager's actions caused Sung to suffer financial damages amounting to several hundred million won.
 
The manager had been with Sung for more than a decade, even moving with him from the actor's previous agency to his newly established company, where they handled affairs related to concerts, events, TV and advertising appearances. The manager has since left the agency.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
