 'So real you can smell it': Wando’s abalone cushion goes viral
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 21:05
An abalone-shaped cushion offered by Wando County, South Jeolla, as a thank-you gift through a local donation program has gone viral on social media for its uncanny resemblance to the real thing. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A thank-you gift offered by Wando County, South Jeolla, for a nationwide hometown donation program is going viral online for its striking resemblance to real abalone.
 
On Tuesday, a social media post on X showed photos of a stuffed abalone cushion and keychain received after making a donation to the county as part of the Hometown Love Donation Program (translated).
 

Related Article

“It’s more realistic than I expected,” the user wrote, sharing images of the products that were quickly picked up across Korean platforms for their lifelike appearance.
 
Online commenters responded with amusement and surprise: “The quality is amazing,” “Looks like it would feel slimy to the touch,” and “It really captures the Wando vibe — makes me miss the sea just looking at it on my bed.” Some joked, “It’s so real I can almost smell the ocean.”
 
As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the post had garnered approximately 930,000 views.
 
These abalone-shaped cushions and keychains offered by Wando County, South Jeolla, as a thank-you gift through a local donation program has gone viral on social media for its uncanny resemblance to the real thing. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The items, listed on the official donation platform, are offered as a return gift for a 30,000-point donation. According to the product description, the cushion is made from soft microfiber and measures 25 centimeters (10 inches), featuring a high-resolution print of an actual abalone. The keychain is palm-sized.
 
“It may look real, but it’s low maintenance — and packed with charm and humor,” the description reads in Korean. “You might be startled at first, then grow fond of it — and fall in love once you hug it.”
 
The Hometown Love Donation Program allows individuals to donate to the local government of their hometown or another region of choice. The collected funds are used for community welfare projects and donors receive tax credits and local specialty goods in return.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
